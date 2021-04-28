Diana Pérez, voice of Jessie from Pokémon Team Rocket in Latin America, dies – Las Noticias de Chihuahua

The Latin American dubbing industry is once in mourning. On the night of April 27, 2021, news broke of the death of Diana Pérez, actress and dubbing director best known for lending her voice to Jessie from Pokémon Team Rocket.

The news was announced by Lalo Garza, one of the most recognized actors and dubbing directors in our country. On his Twitter account, Garza only limited himself to saying goodbye to Diana Pérez and highlighting her talent.

“Rest in peace Diana Pérez, a strong, cultured, intelligent and very talented woman. You’re fine now, friend … nothing hurts anymore. Have a good trip ”, were Garza’s words to say goodbye to Diana Pérez.

Diana Pérez had a career of more than 20 years in the world of dubbing. During that time, she was responsible for giving voice to several characters that marked the industry of many.

Although Diana Pérez’s career is enormous, you will most likely recognize her voice from her work in different anime and cartoon series. Her role best known to video gamers is that of Jessie from Pokémon Team Rocket. She was also Inuyasha’s Kagura, Luffy in the first dubbing of One Piece, and Mitzy Nohara in the early seasons of Shin-chan.

In the gaming world, Diana Pérez worked on the Latin Spanish dubbing of Kaguya Ōtsutsuki in Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4. We also heard her as Julia Anderson in Kinect Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure.

Source: Level Up