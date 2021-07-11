Diana Morant, new Minister of Science and Innovation after the departure of Pedro Duque

Pedro Duque leaves the Government of Pedro Sánchez leaving on the table programs and projects that add up historic investments for Spanish science and innovation, among which a budget for 2021 endowed with almost 11,500 million euros stands out. Duque was appointed in June 2018, first as Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities and since January 2020 without the powers of Universities.

The pandemic prompted Duque to articulate a crash plan for science, endowed with more than 1,000 million euros, and lay the foundations for the Executive to assume that science and innovation, together with education, were the pillars on which the reconstruction of the country is sustained.

The shock plan was followed by a budget, that of 2021, which has multiplied, largely thanks to funds from the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Mechanism, the allocations for science and innovation up to 11,500 million euros, which represents an increase of 80% compared to last year’s figures. Most of them fall to the Ministry led by Duque, which has managed to multiply the funding that the main public bodies will receive, including the Higher Council for Scientific Research.

Pedro Duque has focused a large part of his political work on the State Pact for Science, an initiative to which some eighty scientific, university, business and union organizations have already joined, with which the minister has wanted to safeguard science from political ups and downs and ensure stable and lasting budgets and financing in the medium and long term.

To achieve this, Duque has emphasized during his tenure on the need for public financing of the science and innovation system to increase to reach 0.75% of the Gross Domestic Product before 2024 and 1.25% in 2030 (in the This investment currently represents 0.52 of Spanish GDP); but also in that the growth of the public sector is joined by contributions from the private sector to reach 2% of GDP in 2024 and 3% in 2030, thus placing it on the same line as the EU.

Duque had also proposed a profound modification of the Science Law (the current one is from 2011). He wanted to incorporate important changes in public financing in the medium and long term and promote and retain talent, after the crisis caused by the global pandemic has exposed the insufficiencies and shortcomings of the Spanish system.

The new Minister of Science and Innovation is Diana morant (Gandía, Valencia, 1980), Telecommunications engineer, of whom her party and corporate colleagues emphasize her “emotional intelligence”, her “great empathy” and her closeness. She has been mayor of Gandía since she was 35 years old and at 41 she will be one of the youngest ministers in the cabinet.

Telecommunications Engineer from the Polytechnic University of Valencia (2007), specialized in communications, she worked in the R&D department as a Development Engineer at the company Alhena Ingeniería between May 2008 and February 2011, and taught a Home Automation course at the SGS Tecnos company (2011).

In 2015, she was also elected a member of the Valencia Provincial Council, as delegate of Mancomunidades and Comarcalización, although in April 2017 she resigned from the provincial seat to dedicate “200%” of her time to “working for Gandía from Gandía”.

Fountain: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.