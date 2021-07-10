Diana Morant, Mayor of Gandía, new Minister of Science and Innovation

Diana Morant, Minister of Science. (Photo: WIKIPEDIA)

That Pedro Duque was leaving the portfolio of the Ministry of Innovation Science was one of the first novelties revealed in the government remodeling plan that Pedro Sánchez undertook this Saturday.

And late in the morning the name of the woman who will replace Duque in the Executive was known. This is Diana Morant, mayor of the Valencian town of Gandía since 2015, when she took the council from the PP candidate, winner of the elections, thanks to the support of the PSPV-PSOE councilors, Més Gandía and the mayor of Ciudadanos . In the 2019 elections, his candidacy was the most voted.

In these six years at the head of the mayor of Gandía, Morant, in addition to enhancing the role of tourist power of the Valencian city, has opted to turn the city into a scientific and technological reference, being a pioneer in the implementation of the Smart City project and becoming part of the Network of Cities of Science and Innovation.

Morant, who since 2014 is the General Secretary of the Socialist Party of the Valencian Country (PSPV) with whom she began her political career in 2011, is considered one of the most prominent political figures of the Generalitat Valenciana and a trusted woman of Ximo Puig, president of the Generalitat.

The new 41-year-old Minister of Science and Technology, a native of the city of which she is mayor, is a telecommunications engineer from the Polytechnic University of Valencia, a job she did a few years after finishing her degree.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

