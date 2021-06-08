Diana Golden mocked the electoral defeat of her former Alfredo Adame: “Poor devil”

After the elections of June 6 throughout the national territory, the preliminary results have been released by the Preliminary Electoral Results Program (PREP) throughout Mexico. Regarding the large number of celebrities who ran in the hope of obtaining a popularly elected position, little by little it has become known that the vast majority of them did not reach a considerable number of votes for their objective.

Among the celebrities whose support from the electorate was deficient to achieve their political aspirations is Alfredo Adame, who ran for mayor of Tlalpan in Mexico City with the Progressive Social Networks Party (RSP).

However, citizens not only did not favor him with their vote and he did not obtain the coveted position for which he campaigned “mentoring mothers”, but he was also in the last place of the voting in his category according to the preliminary results.

This situation unleashed the ridicule of not a few detractors of the actor and television presenter, who took advantage of their spaces in various media to make fun of the controversial character. Such is the case of the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante and the “ghost hunter” Carlos Trejo, staunch rivals of Adame, who at the moment has not commented on their obvious defeat.

But it was the mockery of his ex-wife Diana Golden, with whom he has had multiple quarrels in the media, that caused a stir this Monday afternoon among the public.

This is how the Colombian actress thought of the electoral failure of her ex-partner: “A talker falls faster than a lame man. I don’t know what he expected if he based his campaign on telling everyone about his mother, on speaking ill of all women; he totally unhinged; I am not a psychiatrist but the ‘man’ is little pirate, “said the interpreter for the cameras of the program Gossip No Like!

In addition, the actress took advantage of the moment to ironically about Adame and the considerable amount that he owes him for a lawsuit he filed in the past for damages: “He who is rich, millionaire, handsome and successful does not pay me; hides. He’s a poor devil! ”He pointed out.

Golden assured that he is not interested in talking about political issues, however he made the observation that “he laughs” at the fact that Adame’s former sister-in-law, also actress Rocío Banquells, who competed against him in the mayor’s office hand in hand of the PRI-PAN-PRD coalition, has decisively defeated the actor: “It is no longer political, it is personal. It makes me laugh and it makes me laugh more if the one who wins is Rocío ”.

And it is that on the morning of this Monday, Gustavo Adolfo Infante also made sharp comments in reference to the defeat of Adame. This is what the Imagen Televisión reporter said: “It’s good that people went out to vote, I think it’s wonderful and look at me… At the moment I am in a position to tell you, at the last minute, that Alfredo Adame has 2,523 mentioned as a mother and not a single vote. We will continue to report ”.

Likewise, the entertainment journalist recalled that Adame assured that he was in first place in the polls and that in the past elections they had stolen the victory, since he had been the winner. However, the candidate for the federal deputation only had one vote in his box and the party with which he participated in the election day is lined up to lose its registration before the National Electoral Institute (INE), since it failed to obtain or exceed the 3% of the vote.

For his part, Carlos Trejo The Ghostbuster recorded himself on video “congratulating” his enemy: “I want to congratulate you Alfredo, you took 10 thousand, 400 thousand mentions of mother against a vote. Poor! Banned and out of work, ”he said with a laugh. He even blamed him that because of him the party he represented will lose its registration: “You took the same party on your feet. Even the record lost; and obviously all the candidates must be very happy with you. Bravo idiot! ”.