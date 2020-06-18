Diana from Wales and the daughter she had in India that would make her very proud today | Instagram

In February 1992, the princess Diana of Wales made one of his most famous tours of the India with her still then husband, the prince CarlosIt was where he could fulfill one of his wishes, to have a daughter.

The princess Diana he was very happy with his two children and an extremely loving mother, she loved children as in many occasions the images reflected it, so in one of these trips, a magical relationship emerged.

Lady Diana arrived in India accompanying the Prince carlos on one of the tours, however, the marriage had already returned to the cruel normalcy of all time.

Diana and Prince Charles. .

In 1982 the prince had arrived William and in 1984, Harry, moments when things were better in her family, however, at this moment the princess could not bear the situation and on this trip the Prince carlos He did little enough to hide his apathy.

The most remembered image of Diana is where she is sitting in front of the Taj Mahal, an emblematic structure dedicated to « love », where the remembered Diana of Wales looks very sad, equally popular was the image of the Princess Diana with the small Avanti Reddy, his Indian « daughter ».

It may interest you Lady Diana, still lives in the Althorp House mansion, knows its history

Diana and Avanti, a little girl of only four years old, originally from an Indian town who was dazzled by her kind heart.

Princess Diana sitting in front of the Taj Mahal in the city of Agra in India. AP

Was when Diana She visited a small school in the city of « Hyderabad » where they waited for her with a touching show of typical dances performed by girls. Avanti it was one of them and the smallest, but also the most sociable.

The school principal, Pronoti Suhasini Kavoori revealed that she barely saw the Princess with a girl and knew it would be Avanti:

Avanti was very daring. She was not aware that people were watching her. After seeing her dance with such confidence, I knew she would be the first to take the lead. ”

Diana and her little son Harry. AP

The charm of the princess with the little girl was so much that he took her in his arms and carried her with him the rest of the day.

I have no daughters, « he said. « So for today you are my daughter, » he said to the little girl.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Avanty Reddy fondly remember that day next to Diana of Wales:

She was the smallest girl in the group. We did a typical Lambida tribal dance. Then Diana found me sitting on the floor, took me in her arms and took me to the stage, where she sat me on her knee.

He asked me what my name was, so I told him and I also told him what my school and class were. I had a cold and she wiped my nose with her own handkerchief, she had me next to her the whole time.

When they were leaving he said, « I don’t want to leave you. » He was a very motherly figure, I remember that perfectly ”.

At present Avanty Reddy She is a teacher and works in a primary school where she also teaches dance.

He ensures that the moment he met the Wale’s princess She did not know for sure who it was, but what attracted her the most was her kindness and sympathy, she even points out, they exchanged letters throughout her childhood and had planned to meet in 1997.

Avanty remembers the sad moment when Diana lost his life:

Was 10. We were performing dances in different schools. At the end of the trip they were organizing a meeting, we were going to go see it, but it never happened.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

I remember the funeral. « She was very sad, » later her parents explained who Diana was.

I read her biographies and wanted to have hair like her, but you can’t become Princess Diana. I greatly admire the work he did for charity and all the things he did for poor children and people with leprosy. I used to show him the letters he wrote to everyone. »

Tourist taking photos in one of the tributes to Diana of Wales. AP

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

closely followed the tour that in 2016 the Dukes of Cambridge On his visit to India, however, he revealed that he would very much like to meet them:

I would love to invite them to my house and make them tea. I make a very good chai. I’d cook them some biryani, too, but not spicy. I don’t think they like spicy food. »

You can also read Prince Henry reopens the topic of Lady Diana’s departure as a latent wound

As for the royal family, he pointed out that Kate He likes it but hinted that it is difficult for someone like the Princess DianaAs for Carlos, he pointed out « It is not to my liking »

Prince carlos. .