Rosalía A. Villanueva

La Jornada newspaper

Monday June 1, 2020, p. 4

Diana Laura Coraza was blind at 12 years old and her life changed, but without leaving the athletics that has been the engine that drove her to win two medals at world championships in London 2017, with gold in 800 meters, and silver in 400 plans, accompanied by your guide Jorge Gaspar. He fully intended to qualify for Tokyo and is patiently waiting to make the mark once the competitions are revived.

Winner of the National Sports Award three years ago, the sprinter has a pending account after participating in the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, finishing sixth in the round the oval. He will not give up in the search for his classification to Tokyo scheduled now for 2021 so that “the dream is fulfilled, cling to everything you want until you get it.

“The plan for Tokyo was to set the 58-second mark (in 400 meters) in March without knowing what was going to happen (for the Covid-19) and it was a bit frustrating, because the work we did to seek qualification in Mexico and in international competitions, everything was canceled.

We are waiting for you to confirm what the criteria will be for next year, if they will be the same or have been modified. Anyway, we started this break with only one goal: the Tokyo Paralympic Games and doing a good job, explains the 25-year-old athlete, who lost her sight due to congenital glaucoma and competes in the T11 category for the blind and visually impaired.

As she has been quarantined with her family, she recognizes the work she has shared with her guide for three years.

“He has helped me to be a better athlete and we make a good team on the track, we share that passion and we demand more of ourselves so that training does not become monotonous and we lift our spirits.

It has been more than two months (of not training as it should) and it becomes a little difficult, we spoke with the psychologist to control emotions, we visualized the goals and that is what encourages us, he adds.

Diana Laura was for a few months at the head of the Municipal Sports Institute in her entity, which she left, as it was complicated and since I don’t like doing things by halves I decided on athletics.

The sprinter receives nothing more than the Puebla scholarship and although she is not in Fodepar (Sports Fund for High Performance), it is required to invest more in these times when everything changed due to the coronavirus, to take care of each other, because without health there is no sport.

