Diana Chiquete, the former Acapulco Shore, shows off her enormous rear in daring video

The host and presenter of sporting events from Mazatlan Sinaloa, Diana Chiquete, raised the temperature again among her followers on social networks by posting a video where she showed off her tremendous physique in a spectacular two-piece swimsuit, revealing her most attractive side.

Diana, 26 years old, has her thousands of followers captivated on Instagram, a platform where she usually shares some moments of her daily life and provocative images with which she pampers her fans.

The famous announcer is a sports lover and a faithful follower of the Venados de Mazatlán, in addition to showing her support for the newly created soccer team in Liga MX, the Cañoneros del Mazatlán FC.

“Happy weekend everyone,” published Diana.

The beautiful driver does know how to pamper herself, because in the video you can see how she enjoys a sunbath in a pool and with a spectacular view of a beach in the background.

Chiquete rose in popularity when she appeared as a special guest on Acapulco Shore in season 7, having a fleeting romance with Eduardo Miranda.

Who is Diana Chiqueete?

Diana has a degree in Communication Sciences and works as a radio host and television presenter at sporting events.

The Mazatlan is known among her followers for leading a fitness life, as she is very dedicated to sports and exercise, leaving some samples of her workouts on her social networks.

