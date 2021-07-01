Diana Chiquete, from Acapulco Shore, shows off her attributes in a tiny swimsuit

Diana Chiquete, The new member of the reality show, Acapulco Shore, showed off her tremendous figure and tanned skin, dressed in a tiny and flirty two-piece swimsuit in orange and multicolored tones, leaving all her followers with their mouths open with the spicy snapshot.

The beautiful driver and The presenter of sporting events returned to the hottest mansion on Mexican television this week, after having been a guest in the seventh season, causing a great uproar due to her strong confrontation with Isa, another of the show’s participants.

“Long live those who come to give birth to others,” published Diana.

Chiquete is a great fan of sports and fitness life, supporting the local teams of her native Mazatlán, because in her social networks she has been seen wearing garments of the Venados de Mazatlán, a team of the Mexican Pacific League in Baseball , in addition to encouraging the new born Gunners in Liga MX.

WHO IS DIANA CHIQUETE?

Diana is 26 years old and has a degree in Communication Sciences and works as a radio host and television presenter at sporting events.

The Mazatleca is known among her followers for leading a fitness life, as she is very dedicated to sports and exercise, leaving some samples of her workouts on her social networks

