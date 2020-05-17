The Mexican actress Diana Bracho fondly recalled some of the experiences she had with her partner and friend Pilar Pellicer, with whom she worked on the film Las poquianchis, under the direction of Felipe Cazals in 1976 and confessed that playing “Santa” in This plot, it cost a lot of work to the actress who today ceased to exist at 82 years old.

“What a terrible situation, what an outrage! It is a shock because I had no idea that it was wrong, I am very sorry for Ariane, her daughter, whom I love very much, because I have known them for a long time.

“Pilar was very close to my dad, they were very close, so there is a long history with her, of many years, always, so affectionate, very loving we work together in Las poquianchis, directed by (Felipe) Cazals,” said the actress. for Notimex.

Bracho confessed that both she and Pellicer and a large part of the cast that made up the cast of the film by Felipe Cazals, which is based on a real fact of white trafficking, had a hard time making their interpretations and reaching the tone and nuance. that the director demanded at the time of filming.

“Pilar suffered a lot in Las poquianchis, well many actresses suffered a lot, with that very dense, very dark atmosphere, it was a wonderful film, for me it is the best thing I have ever done in my life and I imagine that for Pilar too.”

And it is that also, one of the objectives of the director was to show the duality of certain characters, this according to what the actress expressed: “Until then the films that were made about prostitutes were generally based somewhat on ‘Santa’, the good woman, the innocent woman who is surrounded by misery to be able to support her son or mother and for these reasons she is attracted to prostitution and they were generally topics as a bit moralistic. “

“Felipe’s film is a watershed because it is the first where the social tear that prostitution entails is shown and that shows that victims, like the characters of Tina Romero and myself, become victimizers,” he explained.

And he continued making a brief analysis of the characters: “Pilar (Pellicer) and María Rojo were the students of the Lenonas, who had tricked their parents from their villages and promised to work for several girls, and well, it turns out that in that film those who were victims became victimizers, that was very interesting, it was a very important social comment that Felipe insisted on making in this approach to that microcosm of society, showing how victims when they have so much power change and hence that the character of Pilar was very important because she was like the most advanced student of the poquianchis ”.

And he said that one of the most significant scenes in his career occurred precisely in this film with Pilar Pellicer: “I will never forget a scene where Tina (Romero), Pilar and I participated, which is where Pilar takes us to premiere some guys, because we were virgins, and he takes us to the room where there are two horrible guys who are going to rape us, I remember that scene a lot, Pilar suffered a lot with that role and especially with that scene that was really a horror and Pilar It was not like that at all, it was very beautiful, so we twinned a lot through those scenes so strong that we had to do it ”.

For these moments that they spent together working, Diana Bracho expressed “I am very sorry for this situation of Pilar and well, especially Ariane, her daughter, who I love her very much, they are women whom I have loved and respected a lot, so I am sorry very much”.

