The Arizona Diamondbacks have fired or licensed about a quarter of their employees due to loss of earnings from the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization announced the measures on Friday. Remaining staff will have their pay reduced by an average of less than 15%, and those who earn the most on the team will have bigger cuts in their income. The Diamondbacks will keep pay to their minor league players until at least the end of June.

The team’s sports operations department was largely unaffected. Many of the lost jobs occurred in the commercial area, particularly that related to ticket sales.

“Our deep concern for our employees makes these decisions more difficult,” owner Ken Kendrick and team president Derrick Hall said in a joint statement.

“We have tried to minimize the repercussions as much as possible but in truth these are unprecedented economic times and we recognize that it has affected everyone in our organization and community.

“We maintain the hope and belief that we will play baseball in 2020, but it is clear that without fans the financial losses will be very considerable and will undoubtedly continue into the next season. Unfortunately, these changes were necessary in order to position ourselves for a recovery when we can return to normal operations. ”

The Arizona Republic newspaper was the first to report the job cuts.

The MLB campaign was suspended in March when the league was still in the preseason.

The players’ union and owners are in talks to start what could be a short 82-game season in July, but with no audience in the stands.