Diamondbacks call up Latino super prospect to Major League Baseball

The Arizona Diamondbacks they went up to prospect Geraldo Perdomo at Big leagues after several years of waiting.

After the injury of Nick Amedh, the team’s starting shortstop, they were forced to call up their third best leaflet of the MLB.

Geraldo Perdomo He was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, he was signed on July 2, 2016 for the sum of $ 70,000, he is a 6’2 tall shortstop with 203 pounds, he is the best defensive player in the Minor League system of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Over three seasons in the Minor Leagues, Perdomo is hitting 278. With 8 homers, 82 RBIs, 169 walks, 66 stolen bases, 231 hits and 63 runs scored in 236 games, his discipline in the batter’s box is what the more he makes his offense stand out in the MLB.

According to Jeff Passan, this is one of the prospects from whom better things are expected the most in the Big leaguesHowever, it is not something that lasts long, as they have no plans for him to play all season.

The highest level that this boy has played is Class-A intermediate, while in the Dominican League he belongs to the Toros del Este.

Here the report and some videos:

First big prospect call-up of the season has arrived: Diamondbacks are bringing up shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, sources tell ESPN. Not expected to be permanent, as Nick Ahmed could be headed to the IL, but Perdomo, 21, is extremely well-regarded and Arizona’s SS of the future. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 3, 2021

Another who has said yes to 🇩🇴 for the Olympic Qualifier March 22-26 in Arizona is infielder Geraldo Perdomo, an 82nd prospect in all of baseball who belongs to the Diamondbacks. Look how he hits the ⚾️ and how 🏃🏿💨! #VamosDOM #ProBeisbol #Fedobe #RoadtoTokio pic.twitter.com/Ayoy6cqjdj – ProbeisbolRD (@probeisbolrd) March 2, 2020

Geraldo Perdomo (#Dbacks) AFL BP @MLBPipeline pic.twitter.com/uavvGYHP5f – Mike Rosenbaum (@GoldenSombrero) September 26, 2019