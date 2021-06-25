Diamante Muñoz will face Colombian Rober Barrera this Saturday in Barranquilla / TyC Sports 10 pm

The Mendoza Kevin “Diamante” Muñoz (12-0-0, 5 KO), this Saturday June 26 will have his first litmus test abroad, when opposite the Colombian host and double World Cup challenger, Rober Barrera (23- 3-0, 13 KO), both world qualifiers, in a ten-round match in the super flyweight division. The lawsuit will take place at the Kilymandiaro Nightclub, Barranquilla, and will be able to be enjoyed live on the TyC Sports screen starting at 22:00 within the framework of the “Payne Boxing Series 4” meeting.

It will be the most important duel in the short career of the immaculate cuyano, only 22 years old and who will make his third presentation of the year, where he will cross gloves with a renowned opponent and in the courtyard of his home.

In any case, the excess talent of the credit of Las Heras (# 15 in the IBF super flyweight world ranking), current South American and IBF youth world champion in the category, will also be a tough obstacle for Barrera (# 10 in the WBA flyweight list) , aged 28, who will seek to resume the path of victory after having fallen in his last appearance with the Panamanian Luis “El Nica” Concepción, where the interim WBA flyweight world title was at stake in February 2020. The coffee grower, formerly Fedelatin starter WBA light fly and WBA fly Fedebol also knew how to rival former world champions Ryochi Taguchi (Japan) and Carlos Cañizales (Venezuela).

In relation to combat, Pablo Chacón’s pupil defined Barrera as “a very tough opponent with whom you don’t have to slow down at any time.” In addition, he summarized that he is “very grateful to OR Promotions (his promoter) for the opportunity”, making it clear that he will do everything possible to return to Argentina with the victory.

It should be noted that the event will feature numerous support lawsuits that will be available via streaming on TyCSportsPlay.com starting at 8:00 p.m., highlighting the duels that will have as protagonists the Argentines Lucas Fernández and Emanuel Torres, who will face Luis Guerrero and Alexi Rivera respectively.