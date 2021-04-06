Diakhaby on Cala: “He called me ‘fucking nigger’. I can’t allow it “

Alleged racist insult

Valencia CF center-back Mouctar Diakhaby gave his version of what happened last Sunday in the Cádiz CF field on Tuesday and reiterated that, as he told the referee, a local player gave him a racist insult and revealed that his teammates They tried to get them to return to the field of play offering the possibility that Juan Cala apologized.

“In Cádiz on Sunday there is a play in which a player insults me and his words are ‘Black shit.’ That is intolerable, I cannot consent to that. You all saw my reaction. That cannot happen in normal life and neither in football, which is a sport of respect ”, explained the French player in a video posted on his social networks.

“Me and my teammates decided to go to the locker room. It was a good decision. Then one of their players asked one of our players if we would return to the field if Cala excused himself. We said no, that things are not like that, that you can’t do something and excuse yourself and go through like this, “he said.

Diakhaby’s alleged insult hurt “a lot”

Diakhaby said that he was fine now, but also that the insult hurt him “a lot.” “It is life and there are things like that in life. I hope that the League is going to do things and solutions to have tests and that it be seen and clarified and that’s it, ”said the center-back, who thanked his team for their response.

“I want to thank Valencia, my teammates and coaches for the solidarity, love and support that all the fans have already given me,” he concluded.

“Shit Black” pic.twitter.com/FcuT3PNwpy – Mouctar Diakhaby (@ Diakhaby_5) April 6, 2021

Homepage