Diakhaby: “I want Cala to be punished, he told me ‘black shit'”



Diakhaby returned to the field this weekend.

Mouctar Diakhaby reassured his version of the events of possible racism that occurred on April 4 in the match between Valencia and Cadiz, of the first division of Spanish football. For the RMC Sports station in your country, Diakhaby it was clear: “Cala told me ‘fucking nigga’ and I want him to be punished“.

The version of Juan Cala, the other side of the coin, is different. He considers that a circus has been set up and that he is willing to sit down and resolve the situation with the Frenchman.

Diakhaby spoke once more after hearing the La Liga report, which concluded that no test to prove the facts that he told. In addition, Javier Tebas, president of La Liga, hinted that the Valencia player may have misunderstood Cala’s words. He first did it through his Instagram account, laughing wryly at the words of Thebes.

Diakhaby responds with laughter as Tebas suggests he “misunderstood” Cala 👉 https://t.co/tY6F0ZCmoR pic.twitter.com/sOTJCm0lmn – MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) April 9, 2021

Diakhaby returns to the field

The 24-year-old defender started and played all 90 minutes in the game between Valencia and Real Sociedad. This meeting ended tied at two goals.

He stressed in the interview that it makes no sense for him to make up such a story: “I intend to follow this story to the end. I’m not crazy, I’m not going to leave the field and create a false controversy“.

Right now Diakhaby waits for the Competition Committee, which opened a file to the Cádiz player and is collecting more data to continue with the investigation process. The Frenchman does not trust the work carried out by La Liga so far. “They know leads that are confidential. There are tapes, but apparently they don’t tell everything“, He concluded.