Asthma is a chronic airway disease that is estimated to affect 20 million Brazilians, including children and adults. Of this total, from 1% to 2% are people who have a severe level and between 5% and 10% have a difficult treatment that will need a referral center for monitoring. The situation could be different if the diagnosis was early, but, between the onset of symptoms and the discovery of the disease, it takes an average of four years.

The estimate is from the unprecedented survey A Voz do Paciente, conducted by Ipsos at the request of Casa Hunter, which involved 200 people with severe asthma, between 4 and 64 years of age, from all regions of Brazil. Father or mother of minors and young people aged 18 to 23 answered for their children.

The results showed that adults take, on average, four years between the first symptoms and the diagnosis of asthma while children take one year. Both groups have, on average, seven crises in the period. The disease is characterized by wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, feeling of tightness in the chest and cough.

Of the total respondents, 69% sought medical attention in the emergency room when they felt the first signs, where they received referral to a specialist. And although only 7% did not seek any care at first, 86% of them sought it only when their symptoms worsened.

Pulmonologist Alvaro Cruz, executive director of the ProAr Foundation in Salvador, says that asthma does not start serious. Therefore, it would be essential to have an early diagnosis to avoid worsening the disease. “Usually, it starts lighter and crises come (exacerbations). From crisis to crisis, the tendency is to get progressively worse,” he explains. “All you have to do is prevent a crisis, which is life-threatening.”

According to the expert, the majority of people who die as a result of asthma complications are those with moderate or mild conditions who have crises followed without treatment. “In ProAr, people are better controlled – because they have medication – than those who do not have severe asthma and continue without regular monitoring and more need for emergency care,” says Cruz. The Ipsos survey showed that, of the people who did not seek help when they had the first symptoms, 7% went to the doctor when they had a respiratory arrest during an examination.

Delay for asthma diagnosis

Raissa Cipriano, president of the Brazilian Association of Severe Asthma, has a seven-year-old daughter diagnosed with severe asthma. The girl was born healthy, but in the first months of life she showed signs of what is known as a ‘wheezing baby’. The syndrome is characterized by a continuous wheezing in the chest, but at the time the mother did not quite understand what that meant. Even in this phase, little Giovanna had viral crises, and the wheezing lasted until two years.

“When I went to the emergency room, I only heard from the doctor to warn [nas próximas vezes] that she was a wheezing baby. They had a different approach, which was inhalation with a bronchodilator. Little did I know that she was already asthmatic there “, she says. The years without a diagnosis caused Giovanna’s lungs to become highly sensitive, until she had a severe crisis after contracting an adenovirus.

In most cases, the viral infection causes mild symptoms, but as the girl already had a weakened airway, the reaction was more severe. Of the 31 days that she had to stay in an intensive care unit (ICU), seven were with intubation. It was at that moment that the two had their first contact with a pulmonologist and were diagnosed with asthma.

The lack of information and late referral to a specialist are some of the factors pointed out by Raissa for the delay in certifying the disease in her daughter. The hospitalization brought further damage to the girl’s lung, who developed fibrosis and, two and a half years after the crisis, still suffered from low chronic oxygenation.

The pulmonologist at ProAr explains that the diagnosis of asthma in children under five is very difficult, mainly because it is complicated to carry out with them the test that measures the volume and the flow of air in the lungs. To do this, you need to blow on a device. “But it is not impossible, you can make the diagnosis using other criteria”, he says. Wheezing episodes that do not recur can rule out asthma the first few times, but if it is frequent and accompanied by shortness of breath, the alert is triggered.

Alvaro Cruz says that a major problem for the delay in diagnosis is that the health professional who attends an emergency in the emergency room generally does not recommend that a specialist or other doctor be sought for follow-up. And even if the indication is made, the patient does not always seek it, either because he thinks it is not important, since the symptoms are still mild, or because he does not have access, which is more frequent in the public health system.

The doctor also points out that it is difficult to confirm the diagnosis of asthma at the initial moment of the symptoms, which is a novelty for the person, family and health professionals who usually attend him. “It is because of the recurrence of the problem that we are making sure of the diagnosis”, he says. But frequent visits to the emergency will be necessary until a specialist evaluates the case.

The impact caused in the time of diagnosis by the difference in the service network is pointed out by the research. In the emergency room, 37% of people with symptoms were referred to a specialist, 32% were allowed to return home and 16% underwent an examination and were diagnosed with asthma. Of those who went to the office or outpatient clinic, 60% had a laboratory exam requested by the doctor, 32% received a prescription for the symptoms and 4% was identified with asthma already at the consultation.

The impacts of severe asthma on social life

In addition to the late diagnosis, which will lead to prolonged suffering with symptoms and asthma attacks, 14% of the people who responded to the survey said that the disease totally interferes with social life while 58% said it interferes with nothing. But 52% of them stopped doing physical activity and 23% stopped working because of the disease.

Raisa’s daughter, Giovanna, had part of her childhood compromised because, with the injuries in her lungs, low oxygenation prevented her from playing, running and even laughing or walking from one room to another in the house was exhausting. In this phase, the mother discovered that other measures were part of the treatment besides medications, such as eliminating allergic sources at home, because any lung irritation could trigger a crisis. Avoiding curtains, plush and changing pillowcases and sheets more frequently became routine.

Alvaro Cruz says that, with this care and adequate medication, it is possible to live normally in most cases, as long as there is also a follow-up by a specialist in severe asthma. In general, the disease causes hypersensitivity of the airways and anything can trigger symptoms.

“Lack of ability to do physical activity, walk, climb uphill to go to work … The person may have limitations due to asthma”, says the doctor. But he reinforces that, with proper treatment, it is possible to tolerate these ‘barriers’. More than that, it is important to be aware of the signs of asthma, to be informed and to detect it as soon as possible.

