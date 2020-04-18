Coronavirus cases increase daily and the global pandemic state has already triggered the alert in countless countries that also suffer from the damage caused by the virus. In Brazil, there have been over 35 thousand confirmed cases and more than 2 thousand deaths, according to a survey by the state health departments and also by the Ministry of Health until this Saturday (18).

Rio de Janeiro is currently the second state with the highest number of cases and deaths, behind São Paulo. Despite the measures adopted by the authorities, advising the population to stay at home and avoid agglomerations, the difficult situation still seems to be far from the end, considering that the virus has not yet reached its peak in cases in Brazil.

Unfortunately, with the growing number of coronavirus cases, anonymous people and even people known to the general public do not escape this evil. This was the case with Rafael Carino, a prominent name on the Jiu-Jitsu scene. Nova União black belt, the carioca was diagnosed with Covid-19 and has been hospitalized since last Sunday (12). In an interview with TATAME, Carino told his whole situation until the result of the diagnosis.

– The impact is to be afraid. I am hypertensive, I have metabolic syndrome, so my body is more fragile against the virus. I have an 11 year old son, my wife, and I am in that fear, will I get out of this? Last Thursday I started to have a cough, on Friday I was a little ‘chunked’, on Saturday I was ‘down’ and from Saturday to Sunday I was sick inside the house, passed out and was completely without strength, not even sitting on bed I could stay. I had to be hospitalized on Sunday, I had an x-ray of the lung, the doctor did not like the result, ordered a CT scan and said: ‘Your picture is very visible from coronavirus, we will have to admit you’. On the same Sunday, I tested for H1N1 and coronavirus. On the second, H1N1 was negative and on the fourth the positive result for coronavirus – said the black belt, who revealed that he had not taken the necessary preventive measures and left a message to the public through his experience.

– I don’t know how I got the virus. In this quarantine time, I left the house almost every day, took the dog on the street, stopped by my gym, which is complete, it’s not just Jiu-Jitsu. So, I had to make some deposits, organize the academy financially, because the economic chaos is great, and I ended up going to three banks twice a week, to make payment at the turn of the month for employees and collaborators. I don’t know how I got it, but I went for it. I consider myself guilty, imprudent, because I didn’t do much to take care of myself, like the mask issue, I just used alcohol gel, and as I ride a motorcycle, you take the helmet with your hand, and the helmet is in contact with the face and the mouth, and it must surely have been there that the virus entered. I have been hospitalized since Sunday and I have a cough that doesn’t stop, which makes my oxygenation difficult. Therefore, I must be transferred from the hospital, because my doctor did not like the protocol they are using where I am. It is a lot of pressure on the head, because I solved it myself, left my wife at home, weakened. I am waiting to be transferred.

The disease does not choose the person. Take care, protect yourself. I am in pain to have passed it on to my wife. Thank goodness, I didn’t pass it on to my son and my mother. If my mother catches the coronavirus, she has a total chance of dying. I felt very guilty, ‘Heavenly Father’ protected the most fragile people. It is taking care and believing in hygiene and protection recommendations – reported Carino.

Diagnosed with Coronavirus, Rafael Carino reported his experience (Photo: FlashSport)

