It’s no secret that Warner Bros. struggled to lift its superhero cinematic universe, primarily due to the negative reviews it received in movies like ‘Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice ‘and’ Suicide Squad ‘.

Despite adapting many comic book fan favorite characters, ‘Suicide Squad’ still had trouble connecting with the public.

The film formed a team of villains consisting of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Killer Croc, Diablo, Captain Boomerang, and Slipknot, and also adapted Katana, Enchantress, and even Joker.

‘Suicide Squad’ focused heavily on Harley Quinn and Deadshot, while neglecting other characters, some finding ways to get out of their way.

Even if Diablo was the center of attention in the final act of the film when he sacrificed himself to destroy Incubus., the brother of Enchantress, but was not originally supposed to be removed.

Film director David Ayer revealed that Diablo in ‘Suicide Squad’ was going to survive by answering a fan asking about Diablo’s fate in the original script.

Yesterday confirmed that Diablo in ‘Suicide Squad’ was going to survive, but his ending was added during editing.

Diablo survived originally, Harley and Deadshot hooked up as a couple. This was changed during reshoots. https://t.co/GMcXMdNAch – David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 18, 2020

In the years since the release of ‘Suicide Squad’, fans have been aware of the course correction Warner Bros. took to lighten the tone of the film.

Yesterday he has spoken numerous times about how much the final version of ‘Suicide Squad’ It differs from his script and has even admitted that he made mistakes in developing the character of Harley Quinn.

Only a few select characters from ‘Suicide Squad’ return for the James Gunn movie, but it’s more than likely that Diablo won’t appear as he was wiped out in the first movie.