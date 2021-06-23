Diabetes: It is possible to enjoy food without taking medication, according to doctors



Diabetes occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body does not use the insulin it produces effectively. Many of the factors that are associated with its appearance are controllable.

Photo: Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels / Pexels

It is no secret to say that diabetes is one of the most alarming and recurring chronic diseases in society. It is estimated that in the United States, the prevalence of diabetes is 6.6% among the population aged 20 to 74 years and it is known that this percentage will continue to rise to 10% in the coming years. In addition, it is estimated that the deaths of American patients with diabetes account for 15 to 20% of all deaths in the population over 25 years of age, and these figures are doubled in patients over 40 years of age.

While there are many factors that can be associated with the development of diabetes, it is known that the eating style of modern western society has a close relationship. It is also usually related to the increase in cases of obesity and sedentary lifestyles. Therefore, it is known that diet simply plays one of the most fundamental roles in managing diabetes. Finally, it is no secret to say that it is a disease that is mostly influenced by factors that are controllable.

For years health experts have claimed that diabetes is incurable and that it can only be kept under control by good management of blood glucose levels and insulin injections. However, today we know that it is a very square way to attack the problem, in fact recent studies show that diabetes could even be reversible. Although there are some experts who continue to doubt it and in a way there are divided opinions, the studies that prove it continue to accumulate.

What is known so far:

Although, unfortunately for those with type 1 diabetes, it is a condition that cannot be reversed, since it is an autoimmune disease. Type 2 diabetes can be reversed if a person adopts a healthy habit. You are probably wondering what does it mean to reverse diabetes? Doctors point out that it could be defined as the moment when the body can metabolize sugar and it is a concept that experts often call “Remission of diabetes.” In this regard, there is a very interesting study, which was led by researchers from the University of Alabama in Birmingham and with the participation of 5,145 overweight adults with type 2 diabetes. Study participants were randomized to either an intensive weight loss program or a diabetes education and support program, which consisted of the following:

The first group focused on weight loss, reduced calorie intake and exercised for more than 175 minutes per week.They also participated in counseling meetings. While the second group attended group counseling sessions every year, which focused on various aspects such as social support, diet, and physical activity The findings: After one year, 11.5% of the weight loss group experienced a remission of diabetes, while the second group only had a 2% remission. After four years, 7.3% of the weight loss group was in remission, compared with 2% of the second group who remained stable. It is worth mentioning that remission occurred in both groups, particularly in those participants who they lost more weight and had increased physical activity.

Although medical follow-up is an essential aspect in good diabetes management. These types of studies come to give us greater clarity and a different panorama, in which the solution: yes it is in our hands. Although in many cases medications are a basic part of treatment, making changes in diet and lifestyle is a true long-term and sustainable solution.

By following a balanced diet, based on an abundant consumption of plant-based foods, such as fruits, vegetables, seeds, legumes, whole grains, lean proteins, and nuts. And avoid any kind of ultra-processing. In principle we will be promoting a healthy weight, which is key in the control of diabetes, but the reality is that it is a strategy that goes much further. Glucose levels begin to balance until they reach a point where we can do without drugs (always with medical authorization) and the most important thing is that the relationship with food changes. So it is nothing new to say that making changes in eating style lead to a significant life change. We will begin to enjoy other types of food and better detect our level of satiety, cardiovascular and digestive health stabilize, cognitive functioning, memory, sleep quality and mood increase. Although each person is different, following a balanced diet and a good lifestyle, It will always bring benefits and improvements in physical, emotional and mental health.

