Diabetes, insomnia and poor diet: a deadly combination that increases the risk of death by 12%

It’s no secret to say that lack of sleep has always been associated with physical and mental health problemsHowever, it can be an especially harmful condition for people with diabetes. This is confirmed by a report recently published in the Journal of Sleep Research, also when bad eating habits are added to the equation It can be devastating! Specifically, the study determined that diabetic patients who experience difficulty sleeping have a greater probability of death from different causes: heart attack, cardiovascular accidents, obesity, mental health disorders, among others. The increase is estimated to be 87% higher compared to people who do not have diabetes or lack of sleep.

The study included the participation of two universities in the United Kingdom and the United States: University of Surrey and Northwestern University. Researchers from the emblematic institutions involved, dedicated themselves to studying the sleep patterns of half a million adults for nine years. While many relevant findings came to light, without a doubt the discovery that attracted the most attention confirmed that people with diabetes who have difficulty sleeping have a 12% more likely to die than those who are only diabetic.

According to statements by Kristen Knutson, one of the report’s authors and a professor of neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. People who do not have diabetes and suffer from sleep disturbances are prone to a higher risk of death, however it will always be much higher for those with diabetes. In such a way that one of the greatest benefits of this study is that it proposes that medical professionals include in their general questionnaires for diabetic patients, if they have any difficulty sleeping or if they usually wake up in the middle of the night. They are two signs that announce sleep disorders, which in periods of stress can further complicate the scenario and being aware of them is a great step to prevent future complications.

In addition, the study found that most patients had type 2 diabetes, the most common, although there were also some patients with type 1 diabetes in the sample. Although the researchers did not identify the individual causes that led to sleep problems in the participants, they do understand that they can be directly related to eating habits and lifestyle.

As an aside, it is important to be clear about the signs that they announce when a person suffers from insomnia. It is the most common sleep disorder and that anyone can suffer, not in vain there are data in which it is confirmed that close to the 95% of adults may have suffered an episode of insomnia in their life and regardless of their condition. It basically consists of the impossibility of sleeping or falling asleep and, it can appear in two ways:

– Onset insomnia: prevents you from falling asleep within 30 minutes or more.

– Maintenance insomnia: it causes us to wake up frequently and for a long time, it is associated with problems falling asleep again and the adequate rest hours are usually never met.

For its part, broadly speaking, diabetes occurs when the body does not produce enough insulin or does not use it well. Consequently, glucose remains in the blood and does not enter the cells enough. Specifically, type 2 diabetes is a disease in which blood sugar or glucose levels are too high. Glucose is the body’s main source of energy, it is a type of sugar that comes from the food we eat, and is also formed and stored within the body. It is the main source of energy for the body’s cells, and it is transported to each and every one of these cells through the bloodstream. Based on this, it is no secret to say that food is a fundamental factor in the prevention, management and control of diabetes.

Therefore, for diabetics, it is well known that to enjoy healthy glucose levels, it is of utmost importance to balance what you drink and eat, of course always in addition to medical care, medications and physical activity. Although diabetics have a greater challenge in dietary issues, as such there are no totally prohibited foods, however the glycemic index is an important concept and the diabetic population has been shown to benefit much more from eating certain foods more frequently than others.

Experts recommend betting on the consumption of natural foods rich in essential nutrients: Vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, protein, fiber, and healthy fats are the foundation of a diabetes-friendly diet and are associated with blood sugar balancing benefits. Some Alternatives that simply cannot be absent are: green leafy vegetables, legumes like beans and lentils, dried fruits and nuts, fatty fish like salmon, seeds like flaxseed and chia, healthy fats like olive oil and avocado. It is also important to avoid the consumption of alcohol, ultra-processed foods and fast foods.

Remember that the good control of any chronic disease is based on a series of aspects, not only on the intake of medications. Therefore bet on take control of our daily and eating habits if it makes a significant difference, even in some cases they are actions that can reverse diabetes. In addition, diet also plays a key role and is related to a significant improvement in sleep disorders and quality.

