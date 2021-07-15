Diabetes: How to Cook Foods to Have a Low Glycemic Index

Diabetes cases in the world are on the rise, it is considered one of the chronic and degenerative diseases more recurrent in modern society. Taking into account that many of the risk factors are quite preventable, it is well known that through changes in lifestyle, habits and diet, it is possible to control it and reduce the risk. Based on this, every day there are more people interested in taking preventive actions and without a doubt the quality of the food we consume and its contribution to the glycemic indexare very important aspects when suffering from prediabetes and diabetes.

Without a doubt, one of the main questions when talking about the glycemic index focuses on its role in diabetes. To begin with, it is important to understand what this concept refers to: the glycemic index is a measure of how quickly a food can raise the level of sugar (glucose) in the blood. One of the most important aspects to consider is that only foods that contain carbohydrates have a glycemic index (GI), that is, food groups such as oils, fats and meats, do not.

Among the most popular nutritional recommendations it is said that between 50 and 60% of our diet must be provided by carbohydrates. That is, it is recommended that they be the most abundant macronutrients in the daily diet, above proteins and lipids. The most important thing? It is essential to be clear the difference between simple carbohydrates or sugars and complex onesBased on this, it has been established that only 10% of the diet should be made up of simple ones and between 40-50% of complexes. The latter are usually found in foods such as cereals, pasta, tubers, bread, nuts and legumes. And simple sources are typical of fruits and vegetables, and sadly found in a long list of processed foods.

What often happens is that it is difficult to have control over the amount of added sugars that we consume, especially in diets characterized by a high consumption of ultra-processed products. People with diabetes simply cannot afford that luxury and they have to know how to choose the foods with which they base their diet well, betting on those that shine for their nutrient density, low calories and carbohydrates.

Should We Avoid All High Glycemic Index Foods?

Considering all that has been said about the glycemic index and blood sugar, many people with diabetes wonder if the best strategy is just avoid those with a high glycemic index. The answer is no, the first thing to keep in mind is that the fact that a food has a high glycemic index does not mean that it has a detrimental effect on health.

There are several factors to consider, one of the main ones is the amount of carbohydrates present in the serving of each food. Based on this and with the aim of having a more realistic vision, a concept emerged called: glycemic load (GL), value resulting from multiplying the GI by the amount of carbohydrates in the food ration and divided by 100. Without a doubt it is an important additionBecause even if a food has a high GI, the blood glucose spike may not actually be that pronounced. The perfect example is what happens with some fruits, such is the case of watermelon which is a high GI food, however its carbohydrate content is low (5 grams per 100 grams of watermelon), which makes that, after all, your CG is low.

How to cook food to modify the glycemic index?

It is important to say that taking care of the glycemic load of the food that is consumed is a general measure of health for all people; regardless of whether they suffer from diabetes or are high-performance athletes. Creating the habit of consuming foods with low GL is a complete health success: not only will we keep glucose levels stable for longer, the feeling of hunger is much better controlled and we will prevent lipid metabolism from activating; which causes weight gain and fat accumulation.

When we cook food, a little hydrolysis of nutrients and in the case of carbohydrates, it translates into the release of some glucoses from starch. This process causes the glycemic index to vary, based on this we undertook the task of compiling some recommendations for reduce the glycemic impact of some everyday foods.

1. Pasta

Pasta is considered one of the foods of greatest concern for diabetics, due to its carbohydrate content. In such a way that if we cook the pasta under the concept that the Italians call “Al dente”, the GI will be 40 which is considered low and When we cook it a lot, it rises to 55 (average GI). The next time you cook pasta, you will know that preparing it al dente is the best option for your health.

2. Rice

Rice is another food worth mentioning, as it is popular for its high GI. One of the most important recommendations is substitute white rice (IG 89) for whole wheat (IG 40)There are also variants that are a good option, such as basmati rice. Like pasta, it is recommended not to overcook: the softer, the higher GI. Last but not least, combine it with chopped non-starchy vegetables and avoid sauces.

3. Potatoes

Potatoes are an incredibly healthy, nutritious, and energy-packed food, yet they have been the subject of some notoriety for their carbohydrate content. The truth is that the way in which they are cooked and seasoned, is the biggest problem. To reduce the glycemic index, bet on boiling them with their skin and in quick cooking, finally it is important to let them cool before eating, the colder the lower their GI. Avoid using saturated fats to flavor them, Bet on olive oil is a great type of fat to slow down the absorption of glucose.

4. Bread

Avoiding bread is one of the main myths about the glycemic index of foods. However, it will be essential to choose a good variant of bread, wholemeal and not processed, avoid white and industrial versions at all costs. Choose multigrain breads, as cereal mixes also help slow down the absorption of glucose. Keeping it frozen is a good alternative to reduce its GI, as is roasting it and bet on accompanying it with healthy fats such as olive oil and avocado.

5. Cereals and cookies

The processed versions of cereals and cookies are not recommended, it is important to read the labels and bet on those made with whole grains and no added sugars. Avoid puffed flakes, go for whole grains and variants with a high fiber content (GI 38), or muesli (GI 55). The best advice for these types of products is to make them home.

6. Legumes

Although they are a group of foods rich in carbohydrates, they are complex and very rich in fiber. I bet you combine them with abundant vegetablesIt is a great tip to reduce its GI, you can also consume them cold and integrate them in salads with the vinaigrette. Avoid purees and add spices, there are great alternatives that are a good ally to control blood glucose.

–

