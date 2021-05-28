Diabetes: How Insulin Influences Weight Gain

Weight gain is a normal side effect of insulin administration and one of the issues that most concerns the diabetic population. The truth is that insulin plays a very important role in the control of diabetes, it is the substance responsible for managing the body’s sugar by helping cells to absorb glucose (sugar). Without insulin, cells cannot use sugar for energy. The body then removes the extra glucose from the bloodstream through urine or keeps it in the blood, which often leads to high blood sugar levels. Although many people often experience weight loss early in the disease, especially before starting insulin therapy. and in fact it is considered one of the symptoms in the detection of the disease. The reason is associated the loss of sugar in the urine carries with it water, so much of the early weight loss is due to the loss of water.

However, one of the main consequences of uncontrolled diabetes is an increase in appetite and for obvious reasons it usually results in a greater consumption of food. Based on this, many people are concerned about weight gain, the first thing we should know is that glucose in the body is absorbed and stored. This causes weight gain, especially when caloric intake is greater than necessary per day.

According to experts it is important not to reduce the insulin measurement, even in cases of weight gain. While it is true that some weight loss has been shown when you stop taking insulin, it is a risk factor that is often associated with future complications. Finally, when you return to treatment, it is possible that in some cases you will gain weight again, this causes an unhealthy weight loss pattern. Nothing recommended! And in the long term it can lead to heart disease or kidney damage. Insulin is the best way to lower your blood glucose and control diabetes.

However, in addition to adequate medical supervision and a personalized dietary pattern, it is very possible to control weight while on insulin treatment. Which in some people can mean changes in their eating habits and greater physical activity, habits that will only bring benefits to general health, mood, physical and mental performance. Based on this, we took on the task of compiling some of the most recommended tools to facilitate the journey.

1. Personalized meal plan

One of the most important aspects to ensure a quality diet based on adequate calorie intake is to have the support of a nutritionist. Finally, suffering from a degenerative disease such as diabetes is directly related to the effect of food on the body and it will naturally be necessary to make dietary changes. Therefore an individualized meal plan is crucial for success, because the eating habits and dietary needs of each person are different. Normally a plan for people with diabetes is based on integrating the type of foods that people usually eat, the size of the portions and the schedules. These are aspects that will make a significant difference on a day-to-day basis.

2. Control of caloric intake

Most people with diabetes are familiar with managing carbohydrates, however counting calories is different. And in fact it is a fundamental aspect in the control, which also implies monitor the intake of proteins, fats and alcohol. All these dietary issues are aspects to consider with the support of a nutritionist, who also through good management of calorie consumption will also benefit weight loss The secret? Burn more calories than you consume and bet on integrating quality, whole foods into your diet. It is also very important to set schedules, consider snacks, and avoid skipping meals at all costs. It’s a lousy habit that has a bigger side effect than losing weight: it can cause low blood sugar levels and even weight gain. Remember that the body uses energy less efficiently when we skip meals, in order to save calories.

3. Watch the portions

Overeating will never be good for your health, or your body weight, much less if you have diabetes. The rule is very simplePortion control can help you control your calorie intake much more clearly. It is important to pay special attention to counting carbohydrates and consider using the “plate” method is a great alternative to control the portions of each group of nutrients and avoid overdoing it. Here are the basics of the plate method for portion control:

– Visualize a line in the center of the plate. Add a second line to one of the halves so that you should have three sections.

– Always place non-starchy vegetables in the largest section of the plate. It is no secret to say that vegetables are the best friend of diabetes, they not only add volume and size to meals, they are low in calories and very nutritious. Plus, they are high in fiber, which is good for blood sugar and weight.

– Grains and starches should be in one of the smallest sections, following the carbohydrate counting guidelines.

– Place the lean proteins in the other small section of the plate.

– Add a serving of fruit or a low-fat dairy product as your personalized meal plan allows. You can also supplement with healthy fats but limit the amounts as they can add a lot of calories in a small amount.

– Complement with a calorie-free drink, such as water, coffee or tea without sugar.

Taking into account that In the United States it is customary to increase the size of food portions and in fact there is research that confirms that one of the main causes of higher calorie consumption in the American diet is that brands and restaurants offer larger portions. It is worth saying no to excesses, portions are crucial in good diabetes control and health.

Last but not least, it is essential to follow a natural diet free of processed foods. Bet on the consumption of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, yogurt and nuts. Avoid alcohol, fast foods, starchy foods, sugary drinks, processed red meats, saturated fats, and refined sugars. Remember we are what we eat and food can be our best medicine.

