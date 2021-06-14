Diabetes: 6 dietary changes to improve heart health

It’s no secret to say that diabetes is one of the most dangerous chronic diseases, which is associated with a long list of degenerative complications. One of the main risk factors that most worries specialists is the close relationship between diabetes and cardiovascular disease (CVD), a heterogeneous group of diseases that affect both the circulatory system and the heart, which is precisely where its name is derived (cardiovascular). Among the main ones we can mention conditions such as: arteriosclerosis, angina pectoris, arterial hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, acute myocardial infarction, heart failure, cerebrovascular disease and peripheral arterial thrombosis.

It is estimated that in the United States, lhe prevalence of diabetes is 6.6% among the population aged 20 to 74 years and it is known that this percentage will continue to rise to 10% in the coming years. In addition, it is estimated that the deaths of American patients with diabetes account for 15 to 20% of all deaths in the population over 25 years of age, and these figures are doubled in patients over 40 years of age. The data does not lie and is a clear warning, especially considering that the prevalence of diabetes is increasing in Western society as a result of an aging population, increasing obesity and sedentary lifestyles. Fortunately, much of the treatment and prevention revolves around diet and habits. Based on this, we took on the task of compiling 6 unmissable eating habits recommended by experts, they will be the perfect ally for keep the heart strong and healthy, while they will help keep blood sugar levels stable.

1. Eat more fiber

It is no secret to say that fiber is one of the most important nutrients in any healthy diet. While it is key to digestive, intestinal and weight loss function, it is known to be critical to heart health because it can help improve blood cholesterol levels. In addition to betting on increasing the consumption of foods rich in fiber, it is also of great help to avoid spikes in blood sugar. Fiber is very satiating, therefore it facilitates control of caloric intake and benefits weight loss. Great sources of fiber include fruits and vegetables; Nuts and seeds; beans, peas, and lentils; and whole grains, bet on integrating them daily into the diet You can create healthy delicious combinations!

Fiber. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Bet on the consumption of healthy fats

Not all sources of fat are the same and based on that we have to say that fat is not always bad. In fact, unsaturated fat, found in plant-based foods, can help lower cholesterol, especially when it replaces saturated fat, found primarily in animal-based foods and a long list of ultra-processed ones. Eating unsaturated fats has been shown to help reduce the risk of heart disease. Among the best sources of these types of healthy fats are foods like avocado, olive oil, vinaigrette dressings, nuts, seeds, and salmon. Best of all, they are very easy and versatile products to integrate into the daily dieta, sprinkle nuts on the yogurt, prepare a rich salad with avocado, seeds and vinaigrette, or a rich grilled salmon with avocado garnish. Remember, healthy fats combine wonderfully with carbohydrates because the body digests them more slowly, which helps minimize blood sugar spikes.

Healthy fats./Photo: Shutterstock

3. Eat foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids

Another type of fat that just can’t be missing from any one-focused eating plan good control of diabetes and cardiovascular health, are omega-3 fatty acids. It is a specific type of fat that has been shown to support heart health and there are three main types of omega-3s known to exist: alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) . ALA comes from plants and is considered a omega-3 “essential” because we need to obtain this fat from the diet since our bodies cannot produce it on their own. It is found in seeds like flax and chia, dried fruits like walnuts, and oils like soybeans and canola. ALA can be converted into EPA and DHA in the body, but the process is ineffective and it is necessary to obtain it through food and supplements; the most common food source of EPA and DHA is fatty fish. EPA and DHA have been shown to be the most protective of the heart. They are also associated with magnificent anti-inflammatory properties, it is easy to find them in fatty fish such as lounge, tuna, anchovies and mackerel.

Fatty fish. / Photo: Pexels

4. Bet on low-fat dairy and lean meat

There has been much doubt about the consumption of these food groups, fortunately today we know that dairy and meat can be part of a healthy diet for diabetes and heart, but it is important to choose them carefully. Experts recommend reducing whole dairy products, which have higher amounts of saturated fat, this type of fat has been linked to a increased risk of heart disease. It is advisable to bet on the consumption of low-fat and fat-free products more frequently, the same applies to meat: bet on lean meat variants, in conjunction with other lean protein options like chicken, fish, and eggs, It keeps saturated fat intake to a minimum, while also providing the body with essential nutrients.

Fillet. / Photo: Pixabay

5. Cook more at home

We all love to enjoy a restaurant meal More after a year of confinement! However, it is important to be careful with the recurrence of this delicious custom, remember that most of the dishes in restaurants and take-out food are characterized by their high content of calories, sodium and saturated fat. The solution? Save it for special occasions and bet on cooking more at home, it is not only fun and much healthier: it gives control over what we eat, the quality of the ingredients and the preparation methods. To enhance the flavor in a healthy way, encourage yourself to incorporate herbs and spices, 100% fruit and vegetable juices, vinegars, low sodium broths, marinades, aromatic vegetables (such as onion and garlic), sauces made from pureed fruits and vegetables and homemade sauces.

Cook./Photo: Shutterstock

6. Use less oil when cooking

Another way to ensure a healthier home cooking is to cut back on fried and high-fat recipes. Go for cooking methods that use less oil, such as: broil, broil, sauté, poach, braise and bake. Most of the recipes that use these methods will be based on the use of a couple of tablespoons of vegetable oil or olive oil for the recipe, remember the importance of the consumption of healthy unsaturated fats and bet on the use of olive oil and avocado.

Olive oil./Photo: Shutterstock

–

It may interest you: