DIA Group intends to undertake more than 1,000 relocations in Spain with new store openings by 2023, while it will continue to selectively close a small number of non-optimal stores each year, as reported by the president of Dia, Stephan DuCharme, in information sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

“A typical new store requires approximately four or five times the investment of a renovation, and that a return on investment is achieved in a period of less than four years, reaching the maturity of the store in the third year,” explained DuCharme, who has indicated that the ‘capex’ of the company will continue to be directed to a greater extent towards its main market, Spanish.

DIA plans to reach 9.3 billion in sales by 2023

The company addresses the second phase of the transformation of its business with a forecast of net sales of between 7,000 and 7,500 million euros in 2021, between 7,700 and 8,300 million euros by 2022 and between 8,700 and 9,300 million euros by 2023 , with a growth of between 5% and 7% for comparable sales between 2021 and 2023.

DuCharme already highlighted in the quarterly results presentation that said phase will focus on the remodeling of stores, with an increase in surface, relocations, with the closing of small units and the opening of larger stores.

The Dia president has further explained that the new store concepts will now take into account the post-Covid-19 environment and incorporate for learning and expected changes in the retail sector experience after the pandemic.

“It is too early to determine exactly when the new concepts will be implemented, but we are planning to start implementing them in Spain in 2021, followed by Brazil,” said DuCharme, who added that during the next three years the store strategy will focus mainly in the reform of existing establishments.

Thus, approximately a third of the store park in Spain will be renovated by the end of 2023. «With the right store concept, there is also a significant opportunity to invest in relocations and, to a lesser extent, in the selective opening of new stores» , has added.

“Our goal is an increase in sales of 10 to 20% for each store restored in the year following completion,” stressed the president of Dia.

In addition, DuCharme explained that the company is investing in a “strengthened” franchise model that provides incentives for initiatives that drive higher store standards and a greater focus on the customer, which in turn will also contribute to the sustainable development of comparable sales, particularly in Spain.

“We hope that ‘Like-for-Like’ growth throughout the plan will allow the company to increase sales density by approximately 25%, a relevant improvement from 2019 levels,” he said.

Immediate priorities include the development of the day business value proposition and the new store concept based on the lessons learned from the first phase, post-covid-19 consumer behaviors, as well as a greater scope of ‘online’ projects. ‘and fast delivery.