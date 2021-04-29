DIA will issue 51,387 million new shares at 2 cents to increase capital

Madrid, Apr 29 (EFE) .- The DIA board of directors will propose the issuance of 51,387.5 million in new shares at an effective amount of 2 cents each as a formula to complete its capital increase, which will amount to 1,028 million euros.

This was reported this Thursday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) by the company, which has specified that these new titles will have a nominal value of 1 cent and an issue premium of 1 cent as well.

DIA revealed a month ago that it had reached an agreement with its creditors to double the maximum amount of the capital increase, which was initially calculated at 500 million.

The largest shareholder, LetterOne – a company controlled by the Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman and which has a 76% stake in the supermarket chain – promised to subscribe 769 million of the 1,028 million of the expansion.

The remaining 259 million correspond to an operation “reserved in the first instance for all shareholders” other than LetterOne in order that they can participate and thus maintain their current participation in the capital of the Spanish distribution group.

Currently the firm has almost 6,678 million shares in circulation, and its price was 11.6 cents yesterday on the stock market.

Once the increase is executed -whose approval is taken for granted at the meeting due precisely to the majority position that Fridman has-, the company will recover the accounting balance, since its net worth was negative (-42 million euros ) at the end of 2020 due to the deterioration of its assets in Brazil.

In a normal context, this fact would have caused the firm to incur “cause of dissolution”, but the Spanish Government approved a caveat due to the impact of covid-19 that makes it possible not to count the losses registered in 2020 at the time of doing this calculation, which allowed DIA to formally avoid this situation.

The meeting has been called for next May 31; DIA halved its losses last year, to 364 million euros, and its net turnover improved by 0.2%, to 6,882 million euros.

