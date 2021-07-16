Día trusts everything to the capital increase in progress

Día trusts everything to the capital increase

DIA looks like a yo-yo these days on the market. After starting its capital increase last Tuesday the ascents and descents take place en bloc and very abruptly, in speculation mode and are inversely proportional to the progress of the listing of their rights.

These previous sessions, Day goes up and rights go down, all with great force. All on account, as you know, of the capital increase that began on the 13th with the listing of the rights on the market. Preferential subscription for a test that unleashes many doubts among investors. It is a capital increase of up to 1028 million euros. It already doubles the amount initially announced.

And it reaches an issue price of 0.02 euros for each new share, 0.01 euros of nominal value and 0.01 euros of issue premium for each share. Therefore, when it is finished and fully subscribed, there will be more than 51.38 million new shares for that amount indicated in two tranches.

Since, of those 1,028 million, 769 come from debt conversion of own funds and 259 of a cash tranche for minority shareholders who want to attend the operation in progress. However, this operation has detractors.

Naturinvest with 2.94% of the capital of Día and Western Gate Private, with 2.18%, second and third shareholder after LetterOne, the investment vehicle of Mikhail Fridman who owns the vast majority of the capital with 74.81 %%, They have already complained to the CNMV to point out that minorities were taken into account when establishing the conditions for this operation.

In fact, the most recent effect brings it to the table Naturinvest, that just before this macro-enlargement It has reduced from the previous 4.01% to less than 3%, that current 2.18%, its presence in the day capital. Behind this Luxembourg company is Bontoux, one of the founders of Carrefour.

In its stock chart we also see how this abrupt rally in the stock makes it cheaper to enter Día by rights than by shares, given the collapse of the same, with that extreme volatility that the value experiences and that in the last four days stays with a negative trend of 2% after going up and down 15% in that period. In the accumulated of the year you already lose over 50% and it is placed as the third worst value of the year.

Annual quotation day of the security

If we look at its premium technical indicators of Investment Strategies we see that it registers, in a clearly bearish mode, the worst note that can be obtained, and therefore the worst of the entire Continuous Market. 0 out of 10 total points.

Investment Strategies Premium Indicators Day

With a downtrend in the medium and long term, negative total, slow and fast moment for the value, decreasing business volume in its two aspects and the volatility of the value, measured in terms of the range of amplitude, in the medium and long term, remains increasing.

There are many doubts in the market and the company has already communicated to the CNMV, by way of warning, two things: that the group could delay its current business plan in the event of an incomplete subscription of the second tranche of the capital increase, that of minorities. In other words, it would not be possible to “deal with a capex (investment in capital goods) of between 175 and 225 million in 2021 “.

On June 28, the management of Día has already announced that the company’s goals set in May are no longer a valid reference. And it is that it indicates that its comparable sales growth objectives of between 5 and 7% are distorted by the extraordinary supply purchases of 2020, given the mobility restrictions during the pandemic.

