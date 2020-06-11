Related news

The Ibex 35 confirmed downward turn figure It has been brewing since last Friday and now a correction scenario has been opened to at least 7,451 points and with a high probability of ending up seeing a test of 7,200 points.

The only possibility left after yesterday’s close on the European markets was that US markets are turning upward after Jerome Powell’s speech, but ultimately that did not happen. Only the Nasdaq ended up setting new record highs and not seeing a drastic change in today’s session, I am very afraid that we ended up testing the 7,451 points before the end of this week.

But regardless of what happens, and beyond the director values Of the Spanish index that would be those that continue pulling the selective if there is a good reaction, we also have in our control panel several companies that are doing very well and that are from the technical point of view in a very important situation that they deserve their follow-up to be able to enter them in time if they manage to break their respective resistances.

1 DAY: Yesterday confirmed the breakdown of your long-term moving average with a big rise and a volume well above its monthly average so everything today do not lose the 0.128 euros It should take me as a good buy signal with protection stop precisely at that level.

2) Electric Network: We continue to closely monitor this value, which presents a very important resistance at 17.10 euros. The only thing to do is place a protection stop at 16.40 euros to enjoy a movement up to 18 euros.

3) Siemens Gamesa: Yesterday he took the opposite to the Spanish selective and appears before the resistance of the 16 euros wanting to break it. It will be necessary to be very attentive to it and place a protection stop below the lows of yesterday’s session in order to squeeze an additional euro out of it.

4) Zardoya Otis: This value cannot be held above its long-term moving average yesterday, but if today you can win back the 6.46 euros and especially with volume, we will be faced with a new buy signal with a protection stop at 6.30 euros in order to see an approach in the next sessions at 7 euros.

Evolution of the actions under monitoring

Eduardo Bolinches