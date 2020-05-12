Group DiaIt reduced its losses during the first quarter of this year by 5.7%, to 142.6 million euros, in a context marked by the health crisis caused by the Covid-19, while increasing its 1.9% its net sales in Spain, up to 1,059.9 million euros, as reported by the company.

Between January and March, the gross operating profit (Ebitda) of the group stood at 60.7 million euros, 266.1% above that achieved a year earlier, thanks to the reduction in restructuring costs, which fell “sharply” at the end of the main initiatives originating in 2019 .

Likewise, the group’s net sales decreased “only” 2.1%, to 1,696 million euros, despite the 11.7% reduction in the number of stores and the 18.6% depreciation of the Brazilian real during the period, which shows, according to the firm, the progress made by the ‘Day Transformation Plan‘as well as the effect of “extraordinary” commercial activity during the Covid-19 crisis in March.

Specifically, exchange rate differences include65 million negative monetary effectdue to the devaluation of 18.6% of the Brazilian real, of which 49.4 million are due to long-term intragroup financing, denominated in euros and provided to Dia Brasil mainly by the parent, and the remaining 15.2 million were They owe to bank loans denominated in dollars and euros held by the Brazilian subsidiary.

In addition, comparable sales (‘Like-for-Like‘) of the group increased by 2.6%, driven by the 6.9% increase in the average basket, which compensates “more than”, according to the company, the 4% decrease in the number of operations.

Thegross margindecreased to 21.1%, compared to 21.4% in the first quarter of 2019, reflecting the costs of the Covid-19 (including overtime for additional labor and the payment of bonuses to logistics employees and franchisee personnel ) and, to a lesser extent, the prudent recognition of the conditions of the suppliers at the beginning of the year.

In Spain,net sales,They increased by 1.9%, improved thanks to the progress made with the transformation of the business, including the improvement of the commercial assortment, the updating of the franchise model and the application of operational improvements. In March, there was an “exceptional” rebound in commercial activity as a result of Covid-19.

The company has quantified the costs related to the Covid-19 crisis at 22 million euros, with operating expenses that increased 6% due to costs related to the coronavirus, which includes protection material for the entire company, while that thepersonal expensesthey were reduced by 1% despite the increase in costs generated by the Covid-19.

Likewise, restructuring costs stood at 6 million euros in the first quarter, compared to 67 million euros in the first quarter of 2019, with the first phase of transformation already completed (incorporation of talent “of the highest level”, back to the basics ofretail businessand launch of the group’s new operating model).

Sales of more than 7,000 million

The second phase ofbusiness transformationde Dia is already underway and the management teams of each country will actively implement a defined roadmap, with monitoring of results, the strategic orientation and capital allocation of the central corporate structure.

Immediate priorities for 2020 include the development of Dia’s business value proposition and the new store concept based on the lessons learned from the first phase, post-Covid-19 consumer behaviors, as well as a broader scope of projects. ‘on-line‘and fast delivery.

In this context, the group has also announced its objectives linked to the strategic roadmap, with growth in net sales consistently supported bycomparable sales, along with the gradual rollout of other initiatives including remodelings and relocations as well as new openings from 2022.

Specifically, the company estimates agrowth of between 5% and 7%for comparable sales between 2021 and 2023 and achieve net sales of between 7,000 and 7,500 million euros by 2021, between 7,700 and 8,300 million euros by 2022 and between 8,700 and 9,300 million euros by 2023.

“Looking ahead, we will focus on the evolution ofcommercial offerfrom DIA to address changing consumer behaviors, offering our customers proximity, simplicity and digital solutions alongside an entrepreneurial group of franchisees, “said Dia President, Stephan DuCharme.

“Dia has reached somestable sales during the first quartercontinuing to improve comparable sales even in the first months of the second quarter, showing positive initial results of our business transformation plan that is now in its second phase. These results have been based on firm cost discipline and the strengthening of the financial structure, with positive cash flows, a decrease in net debt thanks to the improvement in the maturity profile and the optimization of working capital, ” added.

DuCharme has highlighted that the company has somesolid foundation”thanks to the success achieved last year with the incorporation of “top-level” talent business, restoring the ‘distribution basics’ and creating a new operating model for the group that is based on reinforcing and strengthening management at the level of country, supported by an “agile” central structure.

The company’s net financial debt, which has 6,506 stores, stood at 1,286 million euros at the end of the quarter, with an improvement of 36 million despite thenegative seasonality, with the improvement of the debt maturity profile after the long-term refinancing agreement and the amortization of bonds, both carried out in July 2019.

