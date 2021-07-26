Dia faces the final stretch of its expansion with a discount of 16% when entering through rights

Related news

Day is approaching the critical hour for its umpteenth capital increase. In its last blows, it brings gift for speculators, very common in its capital since the landing of the Russian Mikhail Fridman. Enter the supermarket chain through the rights of this operation it’s 16% cheaper than to do it with the purchase of your current shares.

This significant gap is the result of little interest that the capital increase seems to have aroused among the small investors of Dia. And it is that, since the rights began to mark a price on the stock market two weeks ago, have accumulated a disaster of no less than 56%. From the 0.027 euros of those who started to the 0.0012 euros that they have as a reference to the start of this week.

A drastic setback that, according to analysts, speaks of much more interest in selling among the current shareholders of the supermarket group than an appetite to buy among the investment community as a whole. In this sense, recurrence of Fridman’s team by this formula To raise the capital that its transformation plan requires, it seems to have already exhausted the portfolio or the complicity of many investors.

Two key sessions

In the absence of two sessions for the negotiation period of these rights to close, 1,635.6 million of these titles have changed hands. In the same period of time, operations for 1,848.4 million Dia shares have been closed in the official Spanish market, according to data from Infobolsa. A proximity that once again points more towards a speculative interest in the face of this operation than towards confidence in the immediate future of the company.

With these premises, everything points to the story of the December 2019 enlargement could repeat itself. Then, the small shareholders did not hedge their part in the capital increase for 187 million euros. A timid response that caused Fridman himself – through LetterOne – to gain weight in successive rounds of new securities placement, increasing the already existing dilutive effect.

Nowadays, the Russian businessman owns 74.8% de Dia, according to the records of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). However, if the minority do not heed his call, the weight of the tycoon could get fat up to 96% of the capital, which would imply condemning minorities to almost complete irrelevance in the day-to-day management of the listed company.

On this occasion, and until Tuesday, the minority have the option of attending or rejecting an extension of 268.5 million euros. For each of the current shares of the group of supermarkets in the portfolio, they will receive a right and will be necessary 13 of these to be able to access the purchase of a package of 100 newly issued shares, for which a price of 0.02 euros per security has been set, divided equally between nominal value and premium.

Fattening assured

Due to the current market prices of the rights, which on the same Friday lost another 7.7% of their value, the expense of buying a share in this way would mean that it would remain at 0.02013 euros per unit. On Friday, the distribution company’s shares closed at 0.0236 euros.

A gap that, in addition to assuming a more than profitable way for arbitrage strategies common around these operations, they can also be an advantageous entry for those investors who do bet on the potential of Dia and Fridman’s restructuring plan. A roadmap that in this case also goes through the conversion into shares of different credits and debt issues in the hands of LetterOne for 769.2 million euros.

Although the commitment on paper is that the capital increase is ready before October 29 of this year so that all the changes foreseen in its capital structure can be applied, the real objective is that the new shares of Dia begin to mark price already next August 12. A goal that Fridman is determined to achieve, although that could mean more scratching his pocket and increasing his dominance over the listed company.

The ringleaders

At the moment, the two most recognized minorities of Dia have launched a harangue to colleagues to support an operation that they initially rejected in order that small investors can continue to be decisive in some questions about the management of the company. So much Naturinvest, linked to the French Bontoux family, as Western Gate Investments, from the Portuguese businessman Luis Amaral, have been encouraged to come to Fridman’s call.

However, only the second has assured that will lead by example and underwrite all new shares that correspond to him by virtue of his current 2.18% of Dia. In this sense, the full debate on the expansion that is now coming to an end, the Bontoux dropped their stake below the threshold of 3% of their share capital after two years of fruitless pulse with a Fridman who is willing to continue increasing his investment.

