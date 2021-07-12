DIA drops 5% on the stock market after receiving the green light for its capital increase

Madrid, Jul 12 . .- The DIA supermarket chain fell 5.08% in the stock market in the first hours of the session this Monday, after last Friday the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) gave green light to its capital increase for a maximum of 1,027.8 million euros.

The company’s shares were worth 5.6 cents per share at 10:30 in the morning.

However, at the beginning of the day it even registered a minimum of 5.4 cents per share, that is, a fall of 8.13%.

The recapitalization of the firm is key for the future of the company, since through this means it will recover the accounting balance after at the end of 2020 its net worth was negative (-42 million euros), which in a normal context would cause the firm to incur “cause of dissolution.”

However, the Spanish Government approved a caveat due to the impact of covid-19 on the economy that makes it possible not to count the losses registered in 2020 when making this calculation, which allowed DIA to formally avoid this situation.

At the end of March, the company announced that it was doubling the maximum amount of its expansion (from 500 to one billion) and will carry out the operation in two phases.

The first tranche, of 769.2 million euros, will be subscribed by its largest shareholder (the Russian magnate Mikhail Fridman, through the LetterOne company, owner of 74.8% of the firm), through the capitalization of credits that DIA owes you.

The second tranche, of 258.6 million euros, will be available to the rest of the shareholders, who must attend in order not to lose weight in the capital of the company.

The operation is scheduled to start on July 13 and conclude at 100% “during the first half of August.”

