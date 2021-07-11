Di María: “The Cup was in Argentina and we ended up here, because we had to win it here”

The Argentine winger Angel Di Maria, author of the goal with which Argentina he beat Brazil 1-0 on Saturday in the final of the Copa América and won his first title after 28 years of drought, he said it was a victory much desired by the team despite many doubts in his country.

“We dreamed about this so much, we fought so much, many people doubted and criticized us, but we kept giving it, until today it broke down and entered and, thank God, we won the long-awaited title we were looking for,” said the French PSG player. in statements at the end of the game.

Di María, considered the best player in the final for the goal and for having become the most dangerous in Argentina, above Lionel Messi, assured that the title is even more valuable for having achieved it in Brazil and in the Maracana stadium in Rio of Janeiro.

🇦🇷🔥⚽ Goool from @Argentina! Ángel Di María wins his back on the defense and defines with a fantastic 😍😍😍 📺📲🔴 Live! https://t.co/ZADQGEi6m9 #CopaAmericaEnTUDN I #VibraElContinente I #ARGBRA I #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/pWWvOgelMq – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) July 11, 2021

“The Cup was in Argentina (which withdrew from the organization due to the pandemic) and we ended up here, because we had to win it here and it was won,” he said.

The winger assured that the goal was achieved thanks to a perfect pass from De Paul as he took advantage of the mistake of the Brazilian side Renán Lodi.

“They had told me that the full-back fell asleep a bit in the marking and then I took advantage of the perfect pass, controlled it and advanced,” he said.

The victory at Maracana over the historic rival allowed Argentina to end a 28-year fast without titles and Messi, chosen as the best of the tournament, to conquer his first title with the Argentine national team.

La Albiceleste, which had not won a title since the 1993 Copa América, raised the number of games in which it did not know defeat to 20; stopped Brazil’s 13-game undefeated series; avenged the defeat suffered in the semifinals of the Copa América in 2019 against the Brazilians, and they avoided the second consecutive title of Canarinha.

