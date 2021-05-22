Di María is already the maximum assistant in the history of PSG

05/21/2021 at 8:07 PM CEST

Ángel Di María became, after becoming champion of the French Cup by beating Monaco in the final, in the maximum assistant in the history of the Parisian team. It is said quickly, but ‘El Fideo’ has always had a gift for finding his companions. During his years in Europe, he has always handed out more passes than he has scored. Rosario Central, Benfica, Madrid, United and now PSG, are the teams that have been able to enjoy the Argentine’s telescope.

Specifically in Paris, where it is by far the club for which it has played the most games with a better performance, it has reached the figure of 104 assists, thus becoming the one with the most beating Bosnian Safet Susic. Di María assisted Mbappé in 81 for the French striker to close the score (2-0).

A few weeks ago, he delighted the Parisian fans by conceding a goal on a plate with a pass from rabona to his compatriot Mauro Icardi.

‘El Fideo’ has found his home in the French capital. At 33 years old and recently renewed, he continues to perform at a high level, being a fixture in Pochettino’s scheme and showing that he is ready to start at the big events. 6 goals and 17 assists this season have been his numbers this season. 88 targets and the aforementioned 104 passes in 263 matches, confirm his excellent level in France.

In Madrid he also stood out for his vision of the game. In fewer encounters, 190, he managed facilitate the goal to their teammates 88 times.

To his impressive trophy caseAfter the cup, he will try to add Ligue 1, a title that he has already won 4 times and of course, also the Copa América this summer with the Argentine team.