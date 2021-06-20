Di Grassi wins the first Formula E race in Mexico

06/20/2021 at 12:51 PM CEST

.

The brazilian Lucas Di Grassi, Audi Sport, He started from eighth place on the grid, from where he came back to win the eighth date of the Formula E championship this Saturday in the first of two races of the E-Prix in Puebla, in central Mexico.

Di grassi won the victory thanks to the German Pascal Wehrlein, from Porsche, was disqualified for technical reasons after having dominated the race from start to finish, even crossing the finish line first, before knowing the determination.

The second place went to his teammate, the German René Rass, and the third place went to the Swiss Edoardo Mortara, by Rokit Venturi, in the race that was held at the Autodromo Miguel E. Abed in Puebla.

In the general driver classification, the Dutch Robin frijns remains the leader with 62 points, the Portuguese Antonio Felix da Costa second, with 60 units, and the Dutch Nyck de vries third, with 59, while Di grassi he is eleventh with 39 points.

The team classification left Mercedes-EQ at the top with 113 points, Jaguar Racing followed with 107 and DS Techeetah third, with 106 units.

Di grassi recovered positions from the eighth place in which he started, first to place fifth and fight in the final four minutes for the fourth position of the Swiss Edoardo Mortaraby Rokit Venturi Racing.

Mortara and Di Grassi they squeezed in the last three minutes; they went to british Jake dennis BMW and his teammate, the German Maximiliam Günter, to be second and third, respectively.

But the Brazilian was not satisfied and pressed Mortara to snatch second place with less than a minute of the race ahead. In that position he crossed the finish line, but the disqualification of Wehrlein opened the way to the first square.

On the starting grid, the British Oliver Rowland, of the Nissan E. Dams team, he had acceleration problems and from the second position he occupied at the start he went to thirteenth place, and could no longer recover.

This Sunday, also at the Autodromo Miguel E. Abed, the ninth round of the seventh season of Formula E and the second race of the Puebla E-Prix will be run.