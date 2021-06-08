Di Francesco, former Roma coach, signs with Hellas Verona

06/07/2021 at 9:27 PM CEST

Eusebio Di FrancescoThe coach who led Roma to the semifinals of the Champions League in 2018, he became Hellas Verona’s new manager on Monday.

The 51-year-old coach from Pescara signed a two-year contract, until June 30, 2023, Verona reported in an official statement.

Say Francesco, who this year trained the CagliariBefore being sacked in February, he takes the reins of a Verona that last year was classified tenth under the management of Croatian Ivan Juric.

Former midfielder, Italian champion with Roma in 2001, Say Francesco He has achieved excellent results in his coaching career with Sassuolo, with whom he played in the Europa League, and with Roma, with whom he was a semi-finalist in the Champions League in 2018.