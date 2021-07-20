DGT | Traffic: Tresbolillo: the traffic rule for motorcyclists that some violate or are unaware of

Updated 07/19/2021 – 09:17

It is known as zigzag, herringbone or staggered circulation (due to the similarity with the placement of the pins) and it is the training that they must take motorcyclists when traveling in a group or convoy, although some are unaware of this technique or often fail to follow it. That’s why the DGT just remembered a rule that aims avoid rear-end accidents in the event of sudden braking.

“If you are a biker, you will already know that motorcyclists when they travel in a group must circulate one behind another, left and right alternately. If you are traveling in a group, do it that way. And protect yourself with specific motorcycle equipment “, the DGT recalled through Twitter.

Staggered or tenon: how to circulate in a group

The tenon or staggered technique consists of standing one after another, within the same lane, but alternating the position of each motorcycle between left and right. As a general rule, the route leader will occupy the left side of the lane for better visibilityboth in front and behind. Then the second of the group will occupy the right side, the third will be on the left and so on with all members of the group.

This herringbone or zigzag circular shape is complemented by the general rule of safety distance and it serves to avoid reaching between the members of the group, since motorcycles need more space to stop in the event that the vehicle ahead brakes abruptly. Also, this technique allows you to have more visibility of what is happening in front, since, unlike the traffic in single file, the vehicle that precedes us takes another trajectory.

A group of motorcyclists circulate in a staggered fashion on the island of Lanzarote.CANARIAS BY MOTORCYCLE

Forbidden to overtake within the group

This type of training allows you to increase the safety distance with the motorcycle in frontregardless of which side each rider occupies. This is to avoid that, in the event of an accident or a motorcycle braking, they fall one after the other like dominoes. In addition, it is not allowed to overtake within the group, without good cause, to avoid breaking the formation.

Neither parallel nor single file

Nor is it allowed to circulate in parallel, since it is totally prohibited in Spain. According to the General Traffic Regulations (RGC), Only cyclists are allowed to “ride in a column of two, bordering as much as possible to the extreme right of the road and standing in a row in sections without visibility, and when they form traffic agglomerations “.

A motorcyclist overtakes a group traveling single file instead of staggered.

The staggered technique is very old and has been used by many bikers for many years, but there are some groups that do not know it or do not comply with it during the weekends, which is when there are more motorcycle trips on Spanish roads.

Indian row: only in curved areas

However, the staggered technique also has exceptions. The most important to be considered by motorcyclists is the one that exempts them from circulating staggered in curved areas, where it is recommended to break the herringbone formation and circulate in single file so that each one makes his line with full safety without being conditioned or subject to the trajectory of the motorcycle in front. That is, they must ensure that they maintain the corresponding safety distance.

Three motorcyclists travel single file around a curve.

