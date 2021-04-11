DGT seeks 35 new traffic examiners

Enlarge

ACD April 11, 2021

The lack of examiners and the traffic jam in obtaining a driver’s license has led the DGT to summon 35 new places for examiners.

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) seeks examiners to alleviate the collapse that exists in many Autonomous Communities at the time of taking the exams to obtain the driving license.

In the first moment, 35 places will be available as interim traffic examiners in the 27 Provincial Headquarters, but it is not ruled out that at some time some type of opposition process will be opened to fill more positions in this regard.

This measure is taken before the traffic jam that exists in many Autonomous Communities caused in large part by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns. That made the DGT even considered the inclusion of civil guards to examine the driver’s license during this year, reaching conversations with the Professional Association of Civil Guards (PGC) to explore this possibility.

35 interim examiner positions

For the moment, the situation is alleviated with the incorporation of these 35 interns. «This call is one more measure that has been taken and which adds to the efforts being made by the Agency to increase the number of examiners throughout the country«, Explained María Lidón Lozano, general secretary of the DGT.



«The launch of this interim exchange was born with the idea that it lasts over time and it allows us to be more agile to face the seasonal demand for exams at specific times and to increase the ability to examine in specific headquarters “, he added.

Candidates for these positions must have reached the age of 23 and have not reached the maximum age of forced retirement and be in possession of the Baccalaureate or equivalent Technical title. What’s more, must be holders of several driving licenses. The first, the ordinary driving class B, in force, with at least three years old. And the second permits in force are class A2 and class C or D.

The process It will be carried out by means of a competition and under “the merits and abilities of the participants”. After reviewing the documentation, the General Traffic Directorate itself will draw up lists with the candidates for each province. Those selected, before accessing the position, must pass the course that enables them to be driving license examiners.