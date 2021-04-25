DGT procedures in Correos and in the application

We live in an increasingly connected world that, among other things, has allowed us to speed up procedures with the Administration to unsuspected limits, and thereby save time. Among these procedures are those related to the DGT, many of which can be carried out from your mobile phone through the miDGT application or at a Post Office without the need to go to the nearest Provincial Traffic Headquarters. Here we have all the details what steps you can carry out without going to traffic.

What DGT procedures can be done at the Post Office?

Today there are only three DGT procedures that can be carried out in a Post office: buy the environmental label, request a Vehicle Report and request a duplicate of the Vehicle License. There are not many, but at least they open the door for them to expand in the future, with the advantage of being able to interact with another person who clarifies all our doubts and not with a cold screen, something that is very appreciated by our older, especially when paying the different rates. However, we must bear in mind that only the technical post offices They offer these services, which are more difficult to find in small rural areas, although not in cities, where practically all of them are of this type.

The first of these procedures is the purchase of the DGT environmental label, which has a cost of € 5. For this, it is necessary to go with the Vehicle Circulation Permit and with the ID of the person requesting it (not necessarily that of the owner). In a matter of minutes they will print the badge and deliver it to you.

The next procedure that we can carry out is request a Vehicle Report, but this time its cost is higher than in Traffic, since the € 13.59 that you will have to pay include the € 8.59 of the corresponding fee and an additional € 5 for the management. However, this service in question is very interesting, because if you are about to buy a second-hand car and have an office nearby, you save on requesting a Vehicle Report online from the DGT and entanglements, as well as going to third parties, the which will also charge you a similar commission.

The third and last procedure that can be carried out at post offices is request a duplicate of the Circulation Permit yet price of € 30.10 (€ 20.60 for fees and € 9.50 for management fees). In the act you will receive a provisional circulation authorization and later the final one will be sent to the address you provide.

What functions does the DGT mobile application offer?

However, it is the mobile application of the DGT (miDGT) the one that offers us the greatest advantages, because in addition to being able to carry out a greater number of procedures, it also You can carry both the car and / or motorcycle papers, as well as the driver’s license itself. Say that it is available for iOS and Android, and that to be able to use it it is necessary to be registered in the Cl @ ve system, which has been used as a means of identification in other procedures with the Administration.

Without a doubt, the star function of the DGT application is the fact that it allows you to carry your driving license on your mobile, although It is only valid in national territory, as is the case with the car documentation (Technical Sheet and Vehicle Permit) being also the vehicle must have a registration date after November 2016 and we are the owner of it. However, the DGT is already working on being able to access the documentation of vehicles whose ownership is not shown.

Regarding the procedures that can be carried out through the application, there are several, among which we can highlight requesting a Vehicle Report (whose cost is € 8.5), pay any type of fee, notify a change in contact information (email, address or telephone) or consult the available balance of points.

Likewise, it is also possible to access information about our vehicles, such as the usual driver, environmental badge, ITV (it will also send you a notification when you have to pass the ITV) or the status of the mandatory insurance.

