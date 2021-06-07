DGT labels: this is how the great reform that will arrive in July affects you

The DGT has been on everyone’s lips lately due to its constant interventions in different legislative aspects, such as the new speed limit of 30 km / h. But the General Directorate of Traffic once again becomes an unequivocal protagonist after announcing that, in the absence of obtaining an official statement such as the one expected last December, the acclaimed – and sometimes painful and exasperating – labels of the DGT will undergo major changes in July. Stay, because this interests you.

To date, these labels had carried out the task of qualifying the vehicles of the Spanish scene according to their type of mechanics and under the regulations in which they were developed. However, Associations like Ecodes seek to put an end to this distribution, in certain cases, unfair, and for this they launch a proposal ready to change everything.

What will change with the new DGT labels?

The first and most important change is found in that Cars will no longer qualify for these labels by type of mechanics, but by emissions produced. In this way, the CERO label will cover under its conditions only and exclusively electric vehicles, that is, those that do not emanate a single speck of CO2. It will also change its color from blue to green, and will no longer cover plug-in hybrids.

For its part, the ECO label will disappear to become the D label and cover hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrids, bi-fuel -GLP and CNG-, mild-hybrid and gasoline and diesel Euro 5 or Euro 6 and Euro 6d that do not exceed 95 g / km of CO2 in any case. What is achieved with this? Prevent high-power vehicles with micro-hybrid technology from unfairly enjoying the advantages of what will be called the D-label from July.

Label C will be blue, and will classify all Euro 4 gasoline and Euro 6a, 6b and 6c diesel vehicles that do not exceed 137 g / km of CO2. Labels B -yellow- and A will keep their criteria intact, being awarded to Euro 3 gasoline, Euro 4 and Euro 5 diesel and Euro 0, Euro 1 and Euro 2 gasoline and Euro 0, Euro 1, Euro 2 and Euro 3 diesel vehicles respectively.

What will happen to my current car and its tag?

You can breathe easy. The DGT has communicated that these new measures will be applied to vehicles that are manufactured once they come into force. In this way, every current car, registered and with its corresponding label will not undergo any change, enjoying the same advantages that it had enjoyed to date.