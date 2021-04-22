DGT labels: changes of some organizations

In 2021 the DGT will change the environmental labels of the cars and some important organizations propose how the new badges should be.

Some environmental organizations ask to remove the ECO sticker from the DGT

For months, there has been talk of the possibility that it will change throughout 2021 the current environmental labeling system of automobiles. A few weeks ago, own DGT confirmed that new, more realistic labels should be set before July 1 with the pollutant level of each new vehicle that begins to be marketed. The director of the DGT himself, Pere Navarro, also assured that the new regulatory norm that will establish the new distinctive of the cars will not have retroactive effectTherefore, the vehicles that have been circulating in recent years will not be affected and will continue to be able to display their corresponding stickers on their front windshields.

Both the DGT and car manufacturers and sellers have held conversations and meetings in recent months to try to reach a common consensus with the new vehicle labeling. In this regard, we have just learned the important opinion of renowned environmental organizations such as Ecodes, Ecologistas en Acción, Greenpeace and Transport & Environment, which ask to include the real carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, award the ‘ZERO’ label to zero-emission vehicles and remove the ‘ECO’ sticker from the labeling system.

In a common press conference and transmitted online, the four environmental organizations have issued several points in common to implement a more realistic and consistent labeling system according to the environmental and polluting impact of each vehicle.

Among the main changes that these organizations propose, in the first place they ask that each tag or category “They must meet both the corresponding Euro standard requirements and a certain CO2 emission limit, always measured under the WLTP standard.“, the new homologation cycle already in force for new vehicles.

Second, another important measure requested by these environmental associations is to grant the label “ZERO” only to pure electric vehicles or those that are equipped with hydrogen fuel cell technology and that use an electric motor to drive. In this regard, current plug-in hybrid cars with an electric range of more than 40 km should not have this “ZERO” badge, since in many cases they are propelled with the force generated by the combustion or thermal engine, so they would be polluting and expelling emissions into the air while they circulate. With respect to color that should have this renewed label “ZERO”According to environmental associations, the current blue color should be replaced by green, a tone that has always symbolized a high degree of respect or commitment to the environment.

REMOVE THE “ECO” STICKER AND CREATE THE NEW “D” STICKER

The environmental organizations mentioned also claim the removal of the current “ECO” sticker, which includes many non-plug-in hybrids, plug-in hybrids with an electric range of less than 40 kilometers, cars with mild-hybrid technology, and gas and gasoline bi-fuels, which in many cases emit more CO2 than a good number of vehicles with the current “B” and “C” labels.

As a new measure in the tag system, environmentalists are also calling for the implementation of a new “D” label, which would now encompass new vehicles with a new generation internal combustion engine that present very low levels of polluting emissions. For their part, the vehicles that currently receive the “ECO” label would receive this new “D” sticker, yes, putting as a common measure for all vehicles a real emissions limit measured in the WLTP cycle of less than 95 g / km of CO2.

MANUFACTURERS AND SELLERS OF CARS, IN FAVOR OF A NEW STICKER “D”

Both car manufacturers and dealers would be in favor of creating a new “D” sticker to reward the new more efficient combustion vehicles, a proposal that has already been transferred to the DGT in the talks they are having.

On the opposite side, manufacturers and sellers are opposed to removing the “ECO” label in the measures and conditions proposed by ecologists.