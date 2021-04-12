DGT 3.0: the future of DGT goes beyond fines and surveillance

The future of the automobile and road safety looks promising to say the least. Hence, the General Directorate of Traffic already speaks of the great advances that await us and even define the keys of a DGT 3.0. Technology has brought with it the use of more accurate and effective surveillance systems, and even automated devices. Roads are now also monitored with drones, which are capable of identifying traffic violations, and even with camera systems that are capable of detecting if you are not wearing a seat belt, or are talking on the mobile phone while driving. But the future of the DGT goes beyond fines and surveillance and it necessarily involves the connected car and an adapted infrastructure to contribute to the improvement of road safety.

The future of the DGT goes beyond fines

Imagine that our cars could instantly know, with precision, the position of a damaged car, or the proximity of an ambulance, and transmit that information to us so that we anticipate a possible dangerous situation. More and more cars are permanently connected to the internet and the real challenge now is in managing the information they collect and ensuring that cars are able to communicate with each other, and with the infrastructure, to take advantage of the information in order to of road safety.

The DGT is taking the first steps to create a connected infrastructure that is able to share as much information as possible from road incidents to automobiles. And we have the best example in the introduction of the V-16 luminous device.

The V-16 emergency light that the DGT is introducing already sees a first application of this technology. And the fact of introducing a connected signaling element is precisely the reason why its implementation has been postponed and will not be mandatory until 2026. The V-16 emergency light will not only signal accident or damaged vehicles on the road without the need for the driver gets out of his vehicle, but will also communicate his activation and his position to the connected services of the DGT.

In this way, Traffic intends to immediately know the position of any damaged and injured vehicle, speed up the process of care and emergency services, and even that they communicate in real time how the rescue has progressed, the moment in which the vehicle has been serviced, repaired, or mounted on a crane. This information will be managed in the Traffic IT services, which, in turn, will transmit it to the drivers, to their vehicle, applications on their mobile phone, and so on.

And this brings us to a new element that the DGT has also just regulated, the virtual triangle V-27. The DGT has just announced the virtual triangle V-27, which is nothing more than a signal that will be used in the car’s integrated systems to notify us of the position of a damaged or damaged vehicle.

But this is only the beginning. The DGT ensures that it is already working, within the framework of the European Union, and in collaboration with manufacturers, to integrate these technologies into the car.

Traffic expects that, progressively, new functionalities will be introduced and new use cases will be worked on. For example, that drivers receive a notification from the DGT when an ambulance approaches, to facilitate as far as possible your travel in emergency service.

At the moment, DGT tells us how Vigo is already working on a system of infrastructure and connected vehicles, which will be integrated into taxis, police, firefighters, buses and ambulances, as well as delivery fleets. This system will allow, for example, to automatically open a traffic light so that vehicles in emergency service are not interrupted.

The first connected highways will also be tested, starting with a pilot project between the Fornells and Vilademuls (Girona) tolls. In this 34-kilometer section, autonomous driving tests will be carried out, with mobile data and 5G technology.