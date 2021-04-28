DFB accelerates negotiation with Flick, favorite to become coach

04/28/2021 at 10:41 AM CEST

EFE

The German Football Federation (DFB) intends to speed up negotiations with the German technician’s environment Hansi flick, who at the end of this season will leave the Bayern Munich and is emerging as a favorite to succeed Joachim Löw as national coach.

Sources of the DFB confirmed the intention to quickly open negotiations with Flick, “an extraordinary candidate” to the position of selector, according to the tabloid newspaper “Bild”. The Bayern confirmed this Tuesday that Julian Nagelsmann, of Leipzig, will relieve Flick as coach of the team at the end of this season.

The coach of the Bavarian team had already announced a few weeks ago his intention to leave the bench of the German champion, which triggered his status as favorite to succeed to Löw leading the national team after the next Eurocup.

The fact that Flick remain formally under the Bayern contract makes the DFB have to approach the negotiation with those responsible for the club, warns “Bild”.