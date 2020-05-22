BRASÍLIA – The Legislative Chamber of the Federal District approved this Wednesday, 20, a bill to extend health insurance coverage to former district deputies and relatives for life. The agreement belongs to the Chamber itself and served parliamentarians for two years after the end of their term. The measure, approved by 16 votes to 24, made the benefit permanent.

The amendment that allowed the plan to be used for life was inserted by the Bureau of the District Chamber in a project that dealt with changes in the cost and the way of financing the agreement. The new rule provides for expanding contributions from beneficiaries of the Casa’s Health Assistance Fund. According to the approved text, they are entitled to the lifetime benefit dependent on the deputies as a spouse or partner, brother, if he has a disability, as well as children and stepchildren.

Façade of the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District

Photo: Disclosure / CLDF / Estadão

There were protests by deputies after the vote and many said they had no access to the text. The analysis of the project had already been postponed, but, in the middle of the pandemic, it returned to the agenda in a session that dealt with other topics. The fund is fed 6% of the Chamber’s budget for “personnel and social charges” expenses. The amount is equivalent to R $ 39 million in 2020, in addition to contributions from beneficiaries.

In order to be entitled to coverage after leaving the City Council, beneficiaries must have at least two years of contribution. Commissioned servers can use the plan for up to one year after the shutdown.

After criticism, four district deputies on Thursday signed a request to review the session that approved the proposal.

