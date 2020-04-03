Two years after his departure from the Cowboys, Dez Bryant It has evidenced its intention to return, but the act to demonstrate it disobeyed the measures against the coronavirus.

In full quarantine for the Covid-19, the receiver was caught training alongside the quarterback of Dallas, Dak Prescott, who a few days ago received the franchise player label.

At the end of practice, Bryant, now a free agent, he took a picture of himself holding Prescott and three other elements. “Dak and I just finished a great training session. We take things where we left them, “he wrote on his social networks.

The wink towards the organization that selected him 10 years ago was evident and divided opinions. While some fans expressed their desire to see him again in the AT&T StadiumOthers condemned their null interest in promoting actions to combat the coronavirus.

Since he was injured days after being signed by the Saints in 2018, it has been common to hear Bryant talk about how valuable it would be for him to return to the lone star team.

A few weeks ago, Jerry jones, owner of the CowboysHe admitted that he is seduced by the idea of ​​having him back and left the door open for an eventual hiring.

The performance of Amari CooperHowever, it makes it difficult for him to return to being stellar, if his return occurs, in addition to the fact that his best years were far away (2012-2014).

Hours later, the 31-year-old shared a story on his Instagram account, showing a post by Sports Illustrated speculating about a meeting between him and the quarterback in the five-time franchise winner of the Super bowl.

