Deyverson has a contract with Palmeiras until 2022, but since January this year he defends Getafe, on loan. The center forward’s performance has pleased the Spaniards and has also stirred the Brazilian player, who in an exclusive interview with Sports Gazette admitted that his will is to stay in Europe.

I want to stay, I want to stay. Every player’s dream is to come to Europe. Several friends of mine say ‘take me’. This is cool. The guys say I’m enlightened. There was the proposal from China, I didn’t go, I started to fall and Getafe appeared wanting me, look. The guys say ‘you’re enlightened’.

The agreement between Palmeiras and Getafe is valid until July and it is not yet known if this term can be extended due to the stoppage of football. The alviverde board asks 5.4 million euros, about R $ 30 million, to negotiate Deyverson.

“I talk a lot with Felipe Dias, who is my manager, and he says that the club is very happy, that the club intends to stay with me, but, with this stop, he got involved, because of salaries, these things. to go back to Palmeiras, I’ll be happy too. But here (at Getafe) I’m super happy, people treat me with great affection. I intend to stay here “.

No one confirms, but behind the scenes there is information that Getafe would be forced to buy Deyverson if the 28-year-old plays in at least half of the games by July and scores a minimum of nine goals. Questioned by the report, Deyverson was optimistic.

“Yes, it is (to score goals), for sure. If we don’t trust ourselves, right? The games I’m playing and I’ve scored a goal. I’ll do my best. I’m not a fan, of course the whole team have to win, but if I have to score goals, I will do it so I can stay “.

Direct, sincere and always with a dose of good humor, Deyverson acknowledged that his desire to stay at Getafe is related to the way he left Palmeiras.

I feel like I lost space there. I have great respect and affection for all the players there, since I want to send a hug to them, but I feel that my bond there, because they have lent me, I feel that it is ending. Player when loaned is because the link with the club is ending.

“But, you never know. Maybe I won’t be back to score another title goal. I was forgotten there, Felipão arrived, I played and scored in almost every game. Who knew? (Laughs)”.

Deyverson does not know Vanderlei Luxemburgo and also conditioned his eventual return to Palmeiras to a private conversation with the current coach of the São Paulo team.

First I have to know if the coach is counting on me, if Luxembourg wants me. If I have to go back, I hope Luxembourg is aware of whether it will count on me or not. I ask him to be the most sincere. I never had the privilege of playing with him, I know him from my father talking. He played too, right? The best thing is to be sincere, even if it is to make you smile or cry. If I come back, I hope he comes to talk to me. I leave it in God’s hands.

With the Palmeiras shirt, Deyverson accumulated controversies, but he was a key player in the title of the 2018 Brazilian Championship. Since July 2017, when he was hired for 5 million euros, approximately R $ 19 million, in the quotation of the season, the center forward participated 120 matches and scored 24 goals.

Before arriving at Getafe, Deyverson had already defended Alavés and Levante in Spain.

Sports Gazette





