Dexter returns to please fans of the series

Dexter is a beloved series that had an ending that left fans cold, but now they will make a new season to fix that.

The actor Michael C. Hall has revealed the truth about the great comeback of the series Dexter and he admitted that the negative reaction of the fans to the eighth season was fundamental for them to decide to shoot the ninth.

“It was a big part of this. I think the ending of Dexter was disconcerting at best for people, disconcerting, infuriating, frustrating, along the lines of negative adjectives. ” Said Michael C. Hall. “I think this is a program that is very important to all of us and the opportunity to revisit it and maybe in the process redefine the meaning of the end of the program and the sense of the legacy of the program more broadly was certainly a part of our motivation. No doubt”.

The actor is very satisfied with the return.

“It’s a conversation that’s been ongoing, and different possibilities have come up over the years.” Said Michael C. Hall. “I think in this case, the Dexter story is worth telling which is told in a way that other proposals did not, and I think enough time has passed that he has become intriguing in a way that he was not before.” .

And let’s face it. People found the way the show left things quite unsatisfying, and there has always been the hope that a story worth telling would emerge. I include myself in the group of people who wondered: What happened to that guy? So I’m excited to take a step back. I have never had the experience of playing a character so many years later. “

Here we leave you the spectacular trailer for Dexter’s return.

Dexter Official Synopsis:

Starring multiple Emmy nominees Michael C. Hall Like America’s favorite serial killer Dexter morgan, the special event series DEXTER: NEW BLOOD premieres on Sunday November 7 at 9 p.m. ET / PT in SHOWTIME. Set 10 years after the protagonist disappeared in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the series finds him living under a false name in the small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger calls out to him.

Next to Michael C. HallThe cast also includes Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (THE GOOD LORD BIRD) and Clancy Brown (The Crown, BILLIONS).