Dexter presents teaser trailer for the ninth season – Tomatazos

Dexter He returns after many years with new material on the Showtime signal and fans can hardly believe it. When the revival of the series was confirmed, many thought it was a joke, while others considered it as something right after the controversial ending that horrified much of the fandom. Through social networks, the television network shares a new teaser trailer that includes Michael C. Hall playing the mythical character that everyone loves. Are you ready for what is coming?

In 2006 it was released Dexter and ended in 2013 after eight seasons. It is impossible to deny that the first ones were really good, however, with development we began to notice ups and downs in development and other more than obvious flaws. 96 were the chapters of Dexter, seven years in which the public fell in love with the coroner and serial killer unable to contain his impulses but directing them to criminals who earned the blow of the law, in this case Dexter’s law, hungry for blood. The new teaser shows the protagonist in a cabin while playing Lil Wayne’s “DontGetIt”:

In mid-October of last year, the showrruner of Dexter, Clyde phillips, stated for Uproxx that the new of Dexter It will not be a new season, but a second chance to give the series the ending it deserves. Will the material be able to live up to the expectations of the fans? Here are Phillips’s words:

This is not Dexter season nine … This was an opportunity to write a second ending for the show. We’re not going to betray the audience and say, “Wow, it was all a dream. What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years. It’s been 10 years, or whatever, by the time it will air. , and the series will reflect that passage of time. As for the end of the series, this will not resemble the original ending. It’s a great opportunity to write a second ending for our series and Showtime was very kind about it.

He who has patience gets what he wants, and fans of Dexter they are about to be rewarded after years of bitterness with an ending that the vast majority hated. The revival of the series is something quite common in these times where it is intended to exploit a little of the great past successes. Dexter’s case is quite special as he seeks to satisfy fans with a conclusion that lives up to expectations. Game of Thrones fans would like – 59% the opportunity of another season that corrects the terrible failures of the last block of chapters. Who really knows? Maybe HBO executives will think big later and dare to work out the bugs.

So far no specific release date has been revealed for the new season of Dexter, but at least we know that it will arrive in the fall of this year. Nor have details been given about the actors who will return to play their old characters, the only certainty we have is that of Michael C. Hall in the lead role. We hope that as days or weeks go by, juicy details will come to us capable of satisfying the curiosity of the fans who miss the series the most. We already saw the first teasers, what new conflicts await Dexter?

