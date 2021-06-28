Dexter: John Lithgow will return for the new season of the series – .

It is the era of returning to the old ways on television. The most recent series to return with new episodes is Dexter. The show about a serial killer who kills other serial killers will have new episodes this year. One of the details that have been revealed is that actor John Lithgow will return as the murderer Trinity and there are already some details on how this will happen in the continuity of the story.

According to Deadline, the actor John lithgow he will return as his character Arthur Mitchell, aka the assassin Trinity. This, as fans of the show know, is a strange announcement since the character is killed by the protagonist, which means that he could not return. The show makes it very clear that he is dead, but it turns out that we could see him thanks to some tricks in the new episodes.

The report says that Lithgow only plans to shoot for about a day or so. This means that perhaps it is a flashback to the crimes of this serial killer that will have some relationship with the new episodes. The actor is expected to begin production of his scenes the following week, in time for the episodes to be ready later this year, as planned.

In case they never saw her Dexter, starring Michael C. Hall, aired between 2006 and 2013. The show became quite a phenomenon and had some of the best ratings on the Showtime channel, which produced it. However, some fans believe that the last seasons, and the end, failed to live up to the expectations of their potential. Obviously, this is up to the individual viewer.

The series was one of many that in the transition between the 2000s and the last decade, we were offered antiheroic protagonists implicated in violent crimes such as Breaking Bad – 100% or Weeds. The fourth season, in which Lithgow had his appearance, is considered one of the best on the show and both he and Hall received Golden Globes for their work that year. Lithgow also won an Emmy for his portrayal of this fearsome character.

The actor is one who has received great acclaim from critics and most recently also won another Emmy for his role in the historical drama The Crown – 90%. In this show, about the life of British royalty, he played the role of Winston Churchill, the prime minister that Queen Elizabeth II had and the one who had to deal with World War II, as well as the post-war economy.

The revival of Dexter he has been very cautious with details about his plot. The show is expected to pick up the denouement of its original run, but there are only plans for the return to consist of a ten-episode season. Production began last February and does not have a release date yet, but it has been said that the plan is that we can see it by fall 2021. It is unknown if Showtime has sold the distribution rights of the new episodes for regions outside of USA.

