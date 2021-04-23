Dexter is ready to return and shoots the first glimpse of the revival – Tomatazos

The genre of suspense and crime in television series is one of the most popular and replicated on the screens. But the series that set an important guideline in this type of story was Dexter, a program aired on Showtime from October 2006 to September 2013, generating an important group of followers who until today have remained faithful to the story and the main character.

We recommend: Movies of serial killers essential to understand them

After almost eight years after the series finale was released, in 2020 the news was released that a new season had begun to be prepared, which some describe as a revival, and others consider it just as the season. nine. The ten-episode series is expected to launch this year and so far it has been confirmed that the lead role will continue to be played by Michael C. Hall.

The return of Clyde phillips as a showrunner, who had left the position after season four. Now everything seems to indicate that the wait is about to end, since the official Twitter account @SHO_Dexter launched yesterday morning a small preview where Dexter’s voiceover stands out saying “There is nothing like going back to nature. To your nature ”.

Keep reading: Dexter’s Revival is coming to Showtime

Nature is calling. #Dexter pic.twitter.com/tX92KWHZLI – Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) April 22, 2021

The video of barely ten seconds in length is quite revealing, as it makes a direct relationship with the end of the eighth season showing an ax stuck in a log in a snowy forest with a bonfire behind.

As of this writing, the small video has had more than 386 thousand views and more than 13.6 thousand reactions. Although some have described this continuity as the ninth season, the producers have assured that everything that was told until eight years ago will be respected and this will only function as a second ending.

These were Phillips’ statements in an interview for TV’s Top 5:

It will be ten years, many years, by the time it airs, and the series will reflect that passage of time. As for the series finale, this will not look like the original ending. It is a great opportunity to write a second final. We won’t undo anything. We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Wow, it was all a dream.’ What happened in the first eight years, happened in the first eight years.

Continue with: 8 chilling crimes that were inspired by a movie

The story will unfold ten years after what happened at the end of 2013 when Dexter faked his death and began a life as a lumberjack, although it is no longer contextualized in Miami, but in New York, and the cast will be joined by Julia Jones. as Angela Bishop, the first Native American chief of police in New York, as well as Johnny sequoyah, Alano Miller and Jack alcott, who will play Randall, a character with whom the protagonist will have an important confrontation.

This new installment is expected to maintain the success of the original deliveries, the same ones for which Michael C. Hall would receive various awards and nominations, among which the Golden Globes stood out. It should be remembered that Dexter is based on a series of novels called Darkly dreaming Dexter written by Jeff Lindsay, although after the first season, the series went on its own.

You may also be interested: Mindhunter: David Fincher and Netflix could be developing the third season