Dexter: Important details were released

After a finale that left fans with a bad taste in their mouths, Dexter returns with a new season

Since this great news was released, fans of the series are very eager to see what will happen. After several years, Dexter Morgan will return to the small screen very soon to continue his story. However, it was revealed that for this reboot the protagonist must change his identity to remain in hiding. So this week it was confirmed that Dexter will have a new name and job, which could surprise more than one fan.

Recall that in the eighth season of Dexter, “Bay Harbor Butcher” managed to escape from the police after faking his death and according to previous reports, his new location is north of New York, leaving aside the warm beaches of Florida. That said, this change of residence was made to start from scratch, although his psychopathic habits will still be present in him, which could lead to problems.

Maybe you are interested in:

They give us bad news about the new season of Dexter

Changes in the series

With a renewed life, Dexter will have a new name and job, so from now on he will be called Jim Lindsay and will work as a sales associate on the fiction Fred’s Fish & Game, as shown in a video that was shared on social media series officers.

Hello, D̶e̶x̶t̶e̶r̶ ̶M̶o̶r̶g̶a̶n̶ Jim Lindsay. pic.twitter.com/iOcArYfvxq – Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) May 25, 2021

On the other hand, the main actor of the series Michael C. Hall told The Daily Beast some details of the ninth season. “I think in this case, it is worth telling the story that is told in a way that other proposals did not, and I think enough time has passed that it has become intriguing in a way that it was not before,” he commented. the protagonist of fiction.

The premiere of Dexter is expected to arrive in 2021.