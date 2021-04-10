Dexter Foler suffered horrifying injury after sweep at second base

The gardener of the Anaheim Angels, Dexter Folwer, suffered a horrifying injury after a sweep at second base in the middle of the game. MLB.

Through the second game of the series between the Anaheim Angels and the Toronto Blue Jays, Dexter Folwer he swept in second and his left leg took all the damage.

Dexter Folwer He was taken out in an emergency car that can enter the field, since an ambulance is very large and somewhat exaggerated. However, he came out smiling and talking to his rivals.

Here the video:

This is the play where Dexter Fowler hurt himself. He was on the ground for several minutes before being taken off on a cart. You hate to see this. pic.twitter.com/9AehgebfLh – Brent Maguire (@ bmags94) April 9, 2021