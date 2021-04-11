Dexter Flower could miss the entire MLB season due to injury

The organization of Anaheim Angels, offered part of the diagnosis of an MRI that was performed on the gardener, Dexter flower, on Sunday morning, which revealed alarming results regarding his recovery time once he was heading for surgery.

The Angels revealed part of the diagnosis of Dexter flower, who announced through their press page on Twitter that the player had torn part of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, results that lead directly to surgery which could have a recovery time of between 6 to 9 months, leading to the player until the rest of the season of the MLB.

Dexter flower, had suffered the injury last Friday, who had made a slip at second base, being placed on the injured list of the organization of the Anaheim Angels a day later, who is now expected to have an alarming recovery time after undergoing surgery to repair the injury.

The veteran outfielder of the MLB, The 35-year-old was in his final season before free agency heading into the current season of the Big leagues, who had been traded to the Anaheim Angels from the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason of the MLB, surgery results that could truly have a terrifying outcome once he goes looking to re-sign with any Big Top organization.

The two seasons of the MLB concerns 2019 and 2020, they have not really had a great result for Dexter flower, who before participating in seven games with the Angels At the start of the 2021 campaign, he had left a low level in his offensive numbers on the board, participating in 181 games between the two aforementioned seasons, where he only managed to reap 137 hits, in addition to his low batting percentage at .237 with an OPS of .747.

Dexter flower, who had reached the Anaheim Angels looking to provide more depth to these in right field, if we look beyond the curve it would not be a scary loss for the organization, who have pieces like Juan Lagares and José Rojas to try to cover that pothole, while their prospects Minor League Baseball Jo Adell and Brandom Marsh, continue to work a little extra until they finally addressed the big team of the franchise as players of the MLB.